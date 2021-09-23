A federal judge said this week that she wants to keep pushing forward toward a trial date for a deadly drug shooting case this fall and that she hopes the U.S. Department of Justice will decide soon whether it will seek the death penalty.
Judge Christina Reiss hopes an expediated decision for Vermont can be made in the case of Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 36, of Philadelphia, who is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm while trafficking drugs in March 2020.
Authorities say Herrington killed Michael P. Haines, 39, after firing multiple shots into his home at 96 Hillside Drive in Jeffersonville about 3 a.m. March 3, 2020.
Vermont State Police claim that Haines had stolen 60-to-70 bundles of heroin from Herrington shortly before the shooting.
Herrington, who faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the gun charge, is charged only with possession of the gun during the incident, but not firing it.
Prosecutors would have to seek a new indictment from a grand jury, which usually meets on Thursdays each week in Burlington.
Chief Federal Public Defender Michael L. Desautels told Reiss the defense has been trying hard to resolve the two pending criminal charges since at least September 2020, but the government has failed to make any substantive moves in the past 12 months.
Desautels said he was opposed to a recent request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office wanting the speedy trial clock to stop while prosecutors in Vermont now consult with the Justice Department in Washington D.C. about the death penalty issue — almost 19 months after the homicide.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller says the Herrington investigation only recently wrapped up.
Vermont State Police say there are at least two known eyewitnesses to the March 2020 fatal shooting.
Desautels, who appeared exasperated by inaction by the prosecution, maintained Fuller was unwilling to make any plea offer until the capital/noncapital determination was made.
In the end Reiss agreed with the prosecution, which claimed the decision to seek the death penalty is a complex issue.
Fuller said because the death penalty is involved, federal prosecutors in Vermont are required to consult with the Capital Case Unit within the criminal division of the U.S. Department of Justice prior to indictment.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will get the final say about whether or not to seek the death penalty.
