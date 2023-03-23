The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event April 21-22 to offer approximately 60 wild horses gathered from western rangelands at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey, N.H.
The Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities.
