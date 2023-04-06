A federal judge in Vermont has ruled a Lamoille County woman has cleared herself of a civil contempt of court citation in an international child abduction case.
Elaine Johnson, also known as Elaine Barber, of Morristown testified in U.S. District Court on Thursday that she had never been personally served any legal papers ordering her to appear in federal court in Burlington.
Johnson’s daughter, Lakae T. McGowan, has been named in a civil lawsuit by Andres Dacres that claims she unlawfully removed their young daughter from Jamaica in February 2022, court records show. The child turned 4 in January.
Dacres filed a petition for the return of a child to Jamaica on Oct. 11, 2022, in U.S. District Court, records show, under the Convention of the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction through the Hague World Court in the Netherlands.
Dacres and his lawyers believed McGowan was living with her mother at an apartment on Brooklyn Street in Morristown. Johnson told the court that her daughter now lives in Connecticut with her young child, who is identified by the initials “DKD” in court papers.
Johnson, 57, maintained she did not have an address or phone number because McGowan had cut off communication in January, even changing her phone number.
Johnson, who said she works at The Manor nursing home in Morristown, testified she was unsure if her other two daughters had communicated with their sister.
Johnson testified that McGowan and her young daughter had been living with her until the end of July — about three months before the lawsuit was filed in Vermont.
Judge Reiss may be asked to decide if the case should be transferred from federal court in Vermont to Connecticut. She declined to address the issue during the hearing.
Johnson said she learned about the court paperwork because a civil process server left it at the home of her husband-to-be, Gary Jewett in Eden. She said she went to the Morristown Police to try to understand what the legal paperwork covered and was told it was for her daughter, not her.
When she failed to appear for a federal court hearing, she was found in contempt. Johnson said she subsequently hired Stowe lawyer Chandler Matson a few days before her latest hearing.
According to court records, Dacres and McGowan met and began their relationship in Jamaica in 2004 and moved in together as a family in 2018. McGowan became pregnant and together the couple decided the child should be born in Vermont and raised in Jamaica.
The child was born in January 2019 and McGowan and her daughter returned to Jamaica the following month. The couple separated in June 2019, and they agreed to co-parent their daughter.
Dacres dropped the child at school on Feb. 4, 2021, and McGowan picked up her daughter and was to have custody until dropping her back at school on Feb. 8, according to court records.
On Feb. 7, Dacres said McGowan told him she and the child were headed to the United States.
In April 2021 of that year, Dacres petitioned the Hague seeking his daughter’s return, several months passed before it was processed and provided to U.S. authorities.
