The Lamoille Family Center has several upcoming free parenting programs, including “Power Struggles” and a conscious parenting circle series.
Do you find yourself bribing, sulking, threatening, lecturing, controlling, pressuring, guilting or shaming your children when power struggles arise? Then join the workshop, “Power Struggles” and learn to understand this dynamic with educator, author and presenter, Scott Noyes, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m.
The free four-week conscious parenting circle series is designed to create a safe, judgement-free circling space for parents and caregivers to learn, connect and collaborate. The circles will be facilitated by Vermont’s only certified conscious parenting coach Suzy Blais.
Themes will cover emotional intelligence, emotional regulation, downloading new coping strategies, identifying core beliefs and the healing process of re-parenting.
Circles will be held via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays, Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 and 11.
Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org. Register for child care at 802-888-5229.
