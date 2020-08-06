A drunken woman allegedly lied about having COVID-19 in order to avoid spending the night in detox, sending the county sheriff into an overnight frenzy to notify anyone who might have come into contact with her.
That caper was just the capper on a busy week that might have had some wondering if the full moon had come a few days early — it also featured a man who shot himself in the knee trying to stave off a coyote; someone who lit a woman’s car on fire while she was out for a walk; and a mysterious stabbing with a syringe in a field.
“I hope this isn’t a new thing, where they lie so they stay out of jail,” said Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux last week.
According to department incident logs, the call came through on July 26 at around 7:45 p.m.: an intoxicated, possibly naked, woman on top of a roof on Railroad Street in Johnson. Detective Scott Kirkpatrick said, however, that the newly active deputy on duty who responded to the call had to pull over a driver who nearly hit him head-on before he even got to Johnson.
By the time the deputy arrived at Railroad Street, the woman was fully clothed and no longer on the roof — she fell off, police were told. With her was a family member who police also said was intoxicated. Northern EMS was summoned to check on the woman to see if she was injured, but she refused to be taken to the hospital in the ambulance, so police took her and the other woman into protective custody.
They went to Copley Hospital in Morristown to check for injuries — nothing severe — and then were taken to the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport to detox. Kirkpatrick said when someone is “extremely drunk,” they spend the night in prison.
That’s where the first woman mentioned that she had was positive for COVID-19.
“And they had to sequester our guys,” he said.
Then? “It was kind of a horrible ripple effect.”
Marcoux had to drive to the sheriff’s department at around 1 in the morning and secure the front lobby and holding cell, the only places in the building the women had been that night.
Then, he had to call everyone who might have had contact with the women — that included NEMS first responders, Copley hospital staff and on-duty officers at Morristown and Stowe police departments.
Meanwhile, the women were tested for COVID-19.
“The girls then tested negative, so, at noon Monday, I had to call everybody back and say they tested negative,” Marcoux said.
Also on Marcoux’s call list was the town of Johnson’s emergency management director, Eric Osgood, since “there was a lot of socializing” at the Railroad Street address.
“I just wanted to give them a heads-up in case they (the women) tested positive,” Marcoux said.
Johnson town manager Brian Story said he’s concerned someone might make up a story about coronavirus in order to get out of trouble.
“We don’t need people making it harder on our first responders,” Story said.
“We’ve been fortunate that this was the first time someone’s tried to pull this card with us,” said Kirkpatrick. “People don’t understand what kind of problems that creates, because you have to think back to who had contact with them. If this had been a daytime thing, it would have been much worse.”
Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove said he hasn’t determined whether to formally charge the women with a crime.
Busy week
The COVID scare was the most extreme thing sheriff’s deputies dealt with last week.
• The day before, in the wee hours of July 25, a man camping near Zack Woods in Hyde Park awoke in his tent to the sound of an animal outside. Kirkpatrick said the man stuffed a handgun into his shorts, unzipped the tent door to get out, and inadvertently fired a round into his kneecap.
“It was nothing life-threatening, but man, that was a close call,” Kirkpatrick said.
• Later that morning, a man who lives just off Route 100 in North Hyde Park called to say he’d just seen a curious fracas in a field near his home. The man told police a red pickup truck sporting New York plates was stopped on the side of the road and two men and a woman were fighting.
One of the men stabbed the other with a syringe before the woman saw the Hyde Park man watching the scene, yelled at her compatriots, and sped off in the truck, headed north.
• Later that week, on July 30, a woman parked her Ford Escape at the end of Railroad Street and took a walk along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Kirkpatrick said when she got back, she noticed a container of liquid under the vehicle, aflame.
She watched the flames catch the tire on fire, and soon the whole car went up in flames. Police are still investigating.
Marcoux said his crew logged a lot of hours on the busy July 24-25 weekend: “I had one deputy out 18 to 20 hours straight and another one with 20-something hours.”
