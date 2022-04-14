For the second time in a year, a Morristown funeral director has had his license suspended for improperly handling bodies left in his care.
The suspension follows reports that Mark Faith, at one point in recent months, had nearly a dozen bodies, at least one in an extreme state of decay, scattered all around Faith Funeral Home.
“Members of the public and potential clients have no way of learning of (Faith’s) egregious and unprofessional conduct and will remain unprotected” throughout the suspension proceedings, according to an investigation by the Office of Professional Regulation, which oversees funeral services in Vermont.
Faith was allowed to voluntarily suspend his license March 15, stipulating that by doing so, he was not admitting responsibility for his allegedly shoddy funeral operations.
When asked for comment, Faith replied, simply, “I am retired.”
Lauren Hibbert, director of the Office of Professional Regulation, said although the prosecutor pressing for Faith’s suspension agreed to let Faith voluntarily step aside, the state is still pursuing the case against Faith.
“This is really just a placeholder,” Hibbert said. “This does not preclude further action.”
Bodies all over
Last year in March, the state temporarily suspended Faith’s funeral license after it was discovered, among other problematic practices, he had swapped the cremated remains of at least two of his clients.
Faith had his license re-instated last July, but with several conditions. Those included being supervised for at least two years by a licensed professional; being subject to random inspections by the Office of Professional Regulation; limiting his weekly workload to 40 hours and hiring help with administrative work and body removal as needed to keep him under that 40-hour weekly limit.
Things appeared to be going smoothly for the next four months, until Faith’s designated supervisor, funeral director Richard Bouffard, told him he was going to be unavailable for at least a month following a scheduled surgery. The state investigation report says Faith did not seek out an interim supervisor to stay compliant.
In addition, the person Faith had helping him with body removal was unable to work for a period of time in January.
When Bouffard got back and did a walk-through of Faith Funeral Home in late January, he noticed more than 10 bodies stored in the facility’s preparation room, the garage and the chapel. He reported this as “an enormous amount for one person.”
The investigation report notes Faith Funeral Home doesn’t have any refrigerated rooms or storage for extra bodies. Bouffard said he had on numerous occasions offered use of refrigerated space at one of his facilities, but Faith never took him up on the suggestion.
“(Bouffard) also expressed dissatisfaction and concern with Respondent Faith’s explanations regarding why bodies had been at the Facility for so long,” the report states.
On Feb. 14, the state conducted its own inspection of the funeral home. The inspector discovered two bodies covered by sheets in the unrefrigerated prep room and reported one of the bodies had been there for 23 days, and a second one for 48 days.
The inspector said the second body “was in advanced deterioration and decay.”
Elsewhere in the funeral home, the inspector found two bodies in large cardboard “body boxes” awaiting transport for cremation.
There was also one body in the chapel, on a gurney and in a body bag. Faith told the inspector he had “converted” the chapel into storage, even though the chapel doesn’t have a door and he had resorted to using a gym mat to block the entrance.
Despite Faith having received the body in the chapel prior to the Feb. 14 visit, he did not have paperwork for the body, the inspector said.
Overworked, underpaying
The inspector said Faith said it had been “impossible” to stay within his 40-hour work week stipulation in the three weeks leading up to the Feb. 14 inspection, but Faith reported to his case manager that he had worked fewer than 40 hours a week for that whole month prior.
The investigation also claims Faith owed the Vermont Department of Health $6,100 in overdue payments for cremation permits, dating back to 2018. The state charges $25 per certificate, needed to release a body for cremation.
Faith collects that $25 per body from clients as part of his funeral service charges. The investigator said Faith told him there was a large overdue balance because he “did not have time to pay the fee.”
As part of the agreement allowing Faith to voluntarily suspend his license, he said he has been experiencing “mild cognitive impairment,” possibly genetic, that affected his ability to run his funeral home.
Funeral home void
Faith’s suspension once again leaves Lamoille County without a dedicated funeral home and fellow funeral directors doing what they can to attend to the area’s recently deceased and the families they have left behind.
Last year, during Faith’s suspension, Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick acted as Faith’s designee — although at least two people told the newspaper they had not been informed by either funeral home that Faith was under suspension.
Now, help is coming from further afield. Currently, calling the Faith Funeral Home phone number directs callers to Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Jonathan Lapont, the funeral director, has agreed to help, by taking over for whatever services Faith had already agreed to, and any future deaths.
“Sure, it’s 30 miles or so from what was Faith Funeral Home, but we’re going to do everything we can to help the community,” Lapont said.
Funeral directors go where the bodies are and pick them up, and Lamoille County is too big of a geographical region to not have a dedicated funeral home, Lapont said. He said he has his eye on Faith’s place on Brooklyn Street in Morrisville but declined to say whether he is actively negotiating to purchase.
“It is family-owned, and my intention is to keep it family-owned,” he said.
Lavigne Funeral Home in Winooski also has its eyes on the Morristown area. Jim Kennedy, one of the funeral directors and a co-owner, said he plans on opening a small office in Morrisville as a short-term plan to “get people taken care of” while his company explores local facility opportunities.
“We were working with Mark, but things didn’t work out as we hoped,” Kennedy said.
Lavigne is also part of the same family of funerary businesses that includes Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury and Champlain Cremation in South Burlington. The newest branch will be called Lamoille Funeral Home.
“We have a large staff, so we are well prepared to add on a facility,” Kennedy said.
He said his outfit is honoring “pre-needs,” any up-front payments people already made to Faith, if they choose to work with him.
“The area is so geographically vast,” he said. “We’re all trying to help out the area right now.”
