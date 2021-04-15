Even as Stowe residents vote next month on decoupling from Morristown and Elmore and exiting the merged Lamoille South School district, a newly released facilities study shows how all three towns could better work together.

The 101-page study was prepared by the New England School Development Council during the pandemic and released last week. It projects declining school enrollment over the next decade and lays out several options on how — and if — to use the district’s school buildings.

The report’s authors went over their findings at the April 6 school board meeting, which was the first time the public — including board members — had an opportunity to see it. The district paid $18,000 for the study.

“Personally, I need to digest that a little bit,” Dave McAllister, a board member from Morristown, said. “That was very comprehensive. And I know that's what we hired them to come and do for us.”

Karen LeDuc, one of the report’s authors, said the various scenarios laid out for facility use across the three towns take into consideration enrollment projects and an analysis of the schools’ capacity. But, she added, they are only ideas.

Karen LeDuc “They’re really just the beginning of a conversation. It’s a catalyst for further analysis by the district, and should not be considered as an end product.” — Karen LeDuc

“They’re really just the beginning of a conversation,” LeDuc said. “It’s a catalyst for further analysis by the district, and should not be considered as an end product.”

Different school models

The report lays out five different options for how to use the schools in the three towns, everything from using all eight district-owned buildings to shutting down some of them, to building a shared high school for all three towns.

• The first option would reconfigure the elementary schools in all three towns as grade-specific and turn the middle and high schools in Morristown and Stowe into grades 5-12.

Under this model, the preschool and central office headquarters would stay in the old Morristown building at the bottom of Copley Hill, and the one-room schoolhouse in Elmore would still serve grades 1-3 for kids in that town.

Elsewhere, grades K-2 would go to either Stowe or Morristown Elementary and grades 3-4 would go to the other.

The report’s claimed advantages with this model include more consistent elementary-level class sizes and better collaboration among grade-level teachers; having a consistent 5-8 middle school model, as opposed to the current one that sees students in grades 5-8 at PA and 6-8 at Stowe; and the potential for increased special education by being able to coordinate by school.

On the contrary, with this plan children in Morristown and Stowe could lose the sense of community they get by going to the same neighborhood school throughout their elementary career. Other downsides might be shuffling staff around and increased travel time and busing costs.

• The second option would close the Graded Building and the Elmore School and place all of the children who are currently in those schools in the existing ones in Morristown and Stowe.

Benefits to that: cost savings by closing two schools and the ability to use the buildings for other municipal or civic purposes.

But with that comes more travel time for some preschoolers and elementary-aged kids from Elmore and finding a new home for the central offices.

Not listed in the report is the potential for uproar in Elmore, about closing the last one-room schoolhouse in the state.

• A third option is something of a hybrid of the first two. Under this model, the two aforementioned schools would still be shut, but the elementary school alignment would still be split among Stowe and Morristown, with preschool through second grade at one and grades 3-5 at the other. The two towns would maintain their current middle and high school alignment.

This one would come with all the combined benefits and challenges associated with the first two options.

• The fourth option, another hybrid, would close the Graded School and Elmore School, and would split the elementary grades between Stowe and Morristown.

It would also bifurcate each town’s middle/high school campuses. Middle level (either 5-8 or 6-8) would now go to the campus in one town and high school, 9-12 would go to the other.

Listed as benefits in this model would be the creation of three distinct clusters of grade levels, grouping kids from all three towns into like-minded age groups, potentially making it easier for educators to work within more narrow age bands, all the way from preschool through senior year.

On the other hand, all the travel headaches would remain and any community sense of ownership over hometown schools would be instead spread out by families across three towns.

• The last option would entail even more school closures, as the district builds a more centrally located high school for grades 9-12 and reconfigures the lower grades.

This would bring the choice of whether to close either Peoples Academy or Stowe Middle/High, as well as shutting down Elmore School and the Graded School.

The obvious novel challenge of this model — in addition to the cumulative benefits and challenges in the other options — is the cost of building a new high school facility, a project that would likely take as long as seven years, according to the report.

Older and fewer people

The county, state and region face significant population decreases, as highlighted in the report.

Although 2020 census data is not yet available, the median age is increasing, which the report’s authors say can be a factor in predicting the number of future births.

In other words — the older the population, the fewer people are going to have babies, and fewer babies means few future students.

“The Millennial Generation, born between 1980 and 1998, has been comparatively slow to become parents, and purchase single-family homes. Many in this age group still have high college debt,” the report’s authors write. “However, many from this generation are now in their mid to late 30s, and they have decided to begin raising families and purchase single-family homes.”

Half the nation’s four sectors are seeing population gains in the primary and secondary population — the South is expected to see a 5.4 percent enrollment increase between 2016 and 2028, and the West a 2.1 percent increase.

The Midwest’s school population is expected to decrease 2.1 percent during that same span, while the Northeast is expected to drop 3.7 percent.

In New England, the decrease is even more dramatic, with Vermont slated to go down 9 percent, from 88,428 kids five years ago to 80,400 seven years from now. New Hampshire and Connecticut are seeing even fewer potential new students, with projected drops of 11 and 12 percent, respectively.

The median age in Lamoille County, as of the 2010 census, was 39.7 years, which is almost two years younger than the state median age. But the three Lamoille South towns — are all substantially older than the rest of the county, especially Elmore and Stowe, with median ages of 46 and 45 years old, respectively.

As far as the number of babies born in the district, that decreased from 106 per year as of 2008 to 94 a year in 2018.

If current demographic trends continue, the total K-12 population will drop by 109 students by the 2030-31 school year, a decrease of 7.4 percent.