It’s been said that the best way to stay out of the criminal justice system is to stay out of the criminal justice system.
And even those who attended a recent expungement clinic to have low-level convictions expunged have to go through the courts one more time.
The Lamoille Restorative Center and lawyers from the Vermont Attorney General’s office, Vermont Legal Aid and the Lamoille County state’s attorney’s office recently worked to expunge the criminal convictions of nearly 80 people.
But what was done during that Jan. 24 expungement clinic only got petitioners halfway toward clearing their records. The next step requires them to file more paperwork with court clerks, who will send them off to a judge, who ultimately has to sign off to allow the record to be expunged — or sealed, for a handful of offenses that can’t be expunged but also don’t need to be publicly available.
Court clerks told the newspaper recently that some people who went to the expungement clinic were surprised to find out they still had to go through the court paperwork.
It could take more time than people think. For one, court clerks have their regular criminal, civil, family and probate dockets to attend to, along with court hearings across the spectrum.
Second, even after the court grants the petition or stipulation to expunge or seal, it could take up to 60 days for the Vermont Crime and Information Center — which stores the rap sheets for everyone ever charged with a crime — to change the record.