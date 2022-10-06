For a few years now, Peter Ingvoldstad and his wife Mary have been leveraging one of the most important assets they own as an essential part of their retirement income: their home.
“About 10 years ago, we started thinking about Airbnb or something like that, where we could make some money,” Ingvoldstad said. “It started off, the taxes were going up. So how can we even just pay the taxes on the house?”
At their property on Route 108 in Cambridge, they’ve experimented with various ways to bring in extra money to offset the effects of a reduced income and a growing tax burden and through the process experienced all the ups and downs of being a small-time landlord and running a short-term rental facilitated by the advent of online rental booking platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.
Ingvoldstad spent decades renovating an old barn to rent out on a short-term basis. He also rented out a renovated garage apartment to a single occupant as a long-term rental for decades, but the renter eventually moved on with money still owed.
Looking for a change, the Cambridge family began renting the apartment out on Airbnb but found managing the property — the constant changing of sheets and deep cleaning — to be too arduous. When the pandemic hit, it was a good excuse to bring in another long-term occupant.
The Ingvoldstads have found a sweet spot renting out their own home five weeks a year —staying with their son or decamping to their RV trailer — and only occasionally having to get their residence guest-ready.
While demand is high for those looking for their Vermont getaway, Ingvoldstad has also found himself competing against his former longtime employer, the main driver of the town’s economy, Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
While its timeshare owners may benefit from a tax break, they’re not allowed to rent out their units on Airbnb or other sites, according to resort spokesperson Kelly Mohr. But Ingvoldstad still sets a nightly fee for a stay at his home at a slightly lower price point than the condominiums at the mountain to remain competitive.
Ingvoldstad isn’t alone in exploring the ins and outs of the burgeoning short-term rental market in Cambridge. In June 2019, only 156 residential units in Cambridge were involved in the short-term rental market, according to short-term rental market analysis company AirDNA. By June 2022, that number had risen to 420, a 169 percent increase in just three years.
With only 1,365 residential units recorded in Cambridge in the 2020 census, this number indicates that 30 percent of them are involved in the short-term rental market, representing a larger share of units even than Stowe, where a quarter of residential units were involved in the short-term rental market as of June 2022.
Trending up
While Cambridge may have seen the most astronomical jump in short-term rental operations from one side of the COVID-19 pandemic to the other, there’s been a double-digit percentage increase throughout Lamoille County.
In June 2019, 1,279 residential units were involved in short-term rentals throughout the county, according to AirDNA. By June 2022, that number had risen to 1,585, a 24 percent increase.
Stowe is home to a large margin of these rental operations, with Cambridge a distant second, but with the ease of operation enabled by short-term rental platforms and the high demand for Vermont rentals, even the smallest towns are seeing their residents get involved.
In Waterville, the tiny bedroom community north of Cambridge, the small handful of its 326 residential units, as of the last census, involved in short-term rentals has grown ever so slightly, from three to six.
Kaitlin Tilton, who rents out her “hilltop hideaway” cabin with a cozy vibe accentuated with lights strung about the residence, got into the business in 2019 after finding that lodging was highly sought after in the winter ski season, a time when she would rather be traveling anyway.
“It’s really hard to make a living off one income and make savings to move forward so this setup works great for me,” she said.
When she’s not traveling, the lead grower at a cannabis facility lives out of her van when renting out her home and counts herself lucky to have had few problems with guests.
“One day I will live full-time at my home, but for now it’s a great gig for me,” she said. “Honestly, I think that Vermont makes it extremely hard to make a living and pay bills with only one income. I made this work for myself, but it is a lifestyle that not everybody chooses.”
In Elmore, where AirDNA only collects data on a handful of short-term rentals surrounding the town’s lake, Stephanie Balazs rents out a “tucked away” cabin with modern furnishings for $350 a night.
The whole operation has worked out well for her and she’s encountered little to no downside operating in Airbnb’s ecosystem, where guests are vetted and reviews keep hosts like herself honest, but believes the ballooning market price, even among the modest cabins such as hers, are contributing to rising property values.
“Young people are going to be priced out,” Balazs said.
Short-term, long-term
While Cambridge’s short-term rental market may be growing rapidly, those with the closest feel for the residential market in the town — and a stake in vacation rentals — are adamant that its growth is not taking any would-be long-term rentals off the market.
Tom and Larry Wyckoff — brothers and perhaps Cambridge’s most prominent landlords — are unequivocal: blame governmental red tape along with the difficulty and expense of building housing for the long-term rental market’s impenetrability and housing unaffordability, not growth in the short-term sector.
Tom Wyckoff owns a large cache of long-term apartments in Jeffersonville and renovated short-term units on Route 108 closer to Smugglers’ Notch Resort, units that were built back in the 1960s to host University of Vermont recreationists, he’s quick to point out.
He’s looking to potentially expand into both the short-term and long-term markets, depending on which way the wind blows. While he loves being a landlord and pointed to the brief collapse of the short-term market during the pandemic lockdown as a possible uncertainty, he also claimed the early pandemic eviction moratorium may have spooked some from getting into the landlord business.
Larry Wyckoff owns a smaller collection of nearly entirely long-term rentals. While he’s skeptical that he’ll find himself well-suited to deal with the more demanding requirements of short-term rentals, the lucrative potential of Airbnb has him looking to “dip his feet in.”
According to Taylor White, a real estate agent who got into the property management business in Cambridge after seeing the high demand for it among short-term rental owners, many of the houses on the short-term rental market would be far too expensive for most to rent on a long-term basis.
In her experience, many homeowners turning over their keys to her came to Vermont in the pandemic’s early days and snatched up housing in a state where viral spread was relatively low; when the world opened back up, many of those same buyers looked to make money off their investments while only living in their homes occasionally.
“Cambridge has kind of become this hidden gem that I feel like has just been discovered with the recent chain of events, aka COVID,” White said. “The last two years, people have found that Cambridge is really a sweet spot. You’re in really good proximity to everything, but you’re still tucked away in the mountains, it’s still remote.”
With the run on available housing in the early days of the pandemic from out-of-state buyers, White has also handled the fallout among local or first-time homebuyers.
“A lot of my buyer clients that I’ve worked with who are purchasing their first home, they’re struggling with having grown up here and trying to understand and grasp, ‘OK, why am I paying $400,000 for this,’” she said. “If you’ve grown up in the Cambridge-Jeffersonville area, or even three years ago, you could have bought a really nice house for an affordable price.”
No regulation
Larry Wyckoff is also a member of the Cambridge Selectboard and is its liaison to the town’s planning commission.
A stringent proponent of limited government, he’s pushed back whenever conversations with the commission have turned toward any form of zoning regulations and does not believe short-term rentals need to be regulated.
“If you buy something you should be able to — legally, with a septic permit, with a wastewater permit — do what you want. If you want to put a tiny home there, if you want to put two tiny homes on it, live in one and rent the other, the more power to you,” Wyckoff said. “I don’t see how we could enforce that type of ordinance. It would be difficult.”
April Edwards, the planning commission’s chair, declined to comment on the issue of short-term rentals.
Mohr, the Smugglers’ Notch spokesperson, conveyed general support for their growth.
“The increase in short-term rentals means that more and more people want to visit us here in Cambridge,” Mohr said. “This is good for the local economy and for Smuggs, especially if people are visiting the resort and taking part in our activities, visiting the restaurants and purchasing winter passes and lift tickets.”
While some attempts to regulate short-term rentals have been passed in other towns — most notably a stringent Burlington ordinance that only allows short-term rentals if the owner also lives on the property — the issue has not prompted any action by most Lamoille County planning commissions.
Following an analysis of short-term rentals in Stowe and Morristown published in August by the News & Citizen that found 5 percent of the towns residential units are involved in the short-term rental market, the Morristown planning council recently voted to bring the entire town in conformance with a Morrisville regulation that short-term rentals can only be maintained on owner-occupied property; the measure will now be taken up by the Morristown Selectboard.
In neighboring Orleans County, the Greensboro Selectboard declined to put an ordinance up for a town vote that would subject the town’s 30 or so short-term rentals to a special tax, citing an inability to enforce it; discussions around a possible ordinance are still ongoing in the town’s planning commission.
No vacancy
While the explosive growth of short-term rentals in town hasn’t gone unnoticed, it hasn’t bothered Lisa Martin, who owns the historic Smugglers’ Notch Inn on Jeffersonville’s Church Street along with her husband Pat.
The couple purchased the centuries-old inn in 2004 and turned it into a successful niche hotel in an area that has little in the way of hospitality outside of the resort that shares its name, partially by embracing the then-new technology of online accommodation booking platforms.
Aside from the inn’s unique charms, a hot breakfast and communal atmosphere make staying at the Smugglers Notch Inn a much different experience from a serve yourself, potentially isolated house rental.
Except for the early pandemic lockdown, the 11 rooms at the inn have been consistently booked.
“Honestly, (the short-term rental growth) has not impacted us at all,” Martin said. “We’ve been pretty much full house every single night since we opened up back at the end of May."
Others are taking advantage of the services offered by Airbnb to break into the hospitality business in unique ways.
In Johnson — where short-term rentals have grown only slightly in the past few years and only a small number of residential units are involved in the market, despite the town’s lack of traditional hotels — a new sort of lodging has opened its doors.
Tyler Wren, an entrepreneur who has made his name with businesses like the fitness- and food-focused From Farm to Fork, purchased a plot of land abutting Route 15 and the Lamoille River in 2021, originally intending to build a personal residence on the property.
Instead, Wren built five tiny houses and some seasonal lodgings in the way of “glamping” tents, a streamliner and school bus, labeling it Uncommon Accommodations.
“I think with COVID, people are looking for unique stays,” Wren said. “We’re right here on the river here, so it’s quite a different experience staying here than at a hotel. You’re kind of camping, but you have all the amenities of a nice house, but you’re in nature.
Johnson’s lack of zoning laws and regulations attracted Wren to the area and allowed him to set up his array of tiny houses however he pleased, but the entire business, with its low overhead and limited administrative costs, would be impossible to maintain without a platform like Airbnb.
“I think without Airbnb, it would be a lot harder to connect travelers to this spot,” Wren said. “Certainly, more of an undertaking that I would have wanted to do, having to book people over the phone or create a website or have it be like a traditional hotel. Airbnb definitely makes it easier to make this happen.”
