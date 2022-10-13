A Hardwick man who used an excavator to attack Vermont state troopers trying to arrest his son in June has reached an agreement with prosecutors to a lesser charge than attempted murder.
Wayne Tallman, 52, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in Caledonia County Court to three felonies: two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and impeding a public officer. An initial charge of second-degree murder was dropped.
Per his plea deal, Tallman was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, most of which was suspended with the remainder to be served on probation — he was ordered to serve 90 days.
According to state police affidavits, police arrived at Tallman’s Scott Road home to arrest his son Brandon, who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a man and his mother in Woodbury two days prior.
Police say Wayne Tallman smelled and looked intoxicated and told the troopers he was going to “crush your cruisers, then I’m going to bore a hole through you,” and then ran up the driveway to his excavator.
One of the troopers said he let go of the younger Tallman, who “started laughing hysterically, shouting something to the effect, ‘You’re all going to die now!’”
Wayne Tallman then allegedly started up his Hitachi excavator and drove it down the driveway toward the troopers, who were still wrestling with Brandon and Brandon’s mother, Amy Tallman. Police say Wayne held the bucket out over the top of one of the police cruisers and dropped it within a few inches of the car, even turning the bucket teeth side down “in a way that would pierce straight through the cruiser like a sharp knife.”
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported he pulled his gun on Tallman in the excavator and ordered him to get out, but Tallman instead swung the bucket “very close to” the other trooper, who leapt out of the way, and then back around toward Schrauf, almost hitting him.
Eventually police were able to handcuff both Wayne and Brandon Tallman after difficult struggles.
According to VTDigger, which was present for the sentencing hearing, the troopers involved in the incident objected to the sentence, saying it was too short. Both say they have suffered ongoing trauma after having to quickly jump out of the way of Tallman’s excavator.
Schrauf told the court he has had to undergo counseling, and there was no law enforcement training for what he encountered, according to Digger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.