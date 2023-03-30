A former Vermont State Police trooper — who resigned amid a probe into alleged thefts from an evidence storage area totaling more than $40,000, and accusations of illegal purchases of prescription drugs while on duty — appeared in court March 23 and denied 20 criminal charges.

Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Chittenden County Superior criminal court in Burlington to 16 misdemeanors and four felony charges. He was released on conditions, including that he be screened for substance use disorder.

