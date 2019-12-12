Fall enrollment has been totaled across the Lamoille North school district — Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville — and enrollment in the six towns is holding steady at just under 2,000.
This fall, Lamoille North has 1,972 students, two more than it had a year ago, said Deb Clark, school business manager.
However, there’s quite a bit of change in which schools students are attending, Clark said. Changes in enrollment totals can be fast and furious, even during the school year, because “students move in and out on a regular basis.”
Some schools report modest growth in enrollment, and others a dip.
Hyde Park Elementary is among the schools where enrollment is up; as of Monday, Dec. 9, it had 245 students, up from 222 a year earlier. More pre-K students are attending the school this year, and there has also been “a small general increase in new students,” Clark said.
Lamoille Union Middle School’s enrollment rose from 261 last year to 277 this fall. That’s due mainly to more seventh-graders, Clark said. Last year there were 128 sixth-graders in the district; this year there are 140 seventh-graders. The new arrivals are largely students who’ve been home-schooled or who attended Bishop John A. Marshall School in Morrisville or other schools outside the district.
Cambridge Elementary School enrollment rose from 327 last fall to 334 this year.
Enrollment dropped by 11 students at Johnson Elementary, from 284 last year to 273 this year. That’s mainly due to families moving out of the district, Clark said.
Lamoille Union High School enrollment dipped from 494 down to 481, and Waterville Elementary School enrollment dropped from 94 students to 87.
Eden Central School also took a small hit, from 153 down to 146, and the number of students at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center dropped from 135 last fall to 129 now.
Fewer Lamoille Union High School students are attending the tech center — 63 a year ago, 51 now.
The other 78 students attending Green Mountain Tech right now are from the other schools that send students there — Craftsbury Academy, Hazen Union, Peoples Academy and Stowe High.
School board business
Here’s a look at recent Lamoille North school board activity.
• On Nov. 25 the board heard a presentation from Randy Burnett and Brenda Barnum of Colin Lindberg Architecture on results of a study of how much space the district has, and what it needs.
The study found Belvidere Central School, which currently houses only a pre-K program, is underutilized. Eden Central School and Waterville Elementary School have limited space for small group instruction, offices and specialized instruction.
The board discussed the possibility of moving pre-K and kindergarten students from Eden and Waterville to Belvidere to relieve space issues at the two larger schools and free up areas for instruction of older students. But, the discussion has just begun, and will continue through the school year while architects continue to meet with Lamoille North facilities manager Dylan Laflam and a school board subcommittees to examine options, Clark said.
• The board approved spending $12,142 to remove old chemicals and other items and material from the science department at Lamoille Union. The money will come from a reserve fund, and a tighter schedule for removing the waste will be adopted. State officials have recommended disposing of the waste on a three-year cycle, Clark said, which will cost about $1,500 per cycle.
• Nathan Felch Construction was the successful bidder for renovating a wing of Johnson Elementary School. Felch, who has worked for Lamoille North before, will be paid $40,100 to divide a current classroom into two separate spaces. One 550-square-foot room will continue to be used for literacy programming while a 350-square-foot room will become a new health clinic for students. Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley will equip the new clinic with equipment to provide medical, dental and mental health services to elementary school students. Community Health Services will also cover $5,000 of the cost of renovating the rooms.
The contract with Nathan Felch Construction was finalized on Nov. 14, Clark said. As part of the renovation, the fire alarm and suppression, electrical, heating and air circulation systems must all be changed. New heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems for the wing were ordered last month, Clark said, and construction was slated to begin this month.