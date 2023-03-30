Emoji Nightmare

Emoji Nightmare hosted a drag and burlesque show on the stage at Stowe Cider.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Despite growing up in Cambridge and participating for years in drag queen story hours at various local libraries, Emoji Nightmare had never really brought her big queen energy to a proper Lamoille County show before this past weekend, when she hosted a drag and burlesque show on the stage at Stowe Cider.

“It was awesome to connect,” Justin Marsh, the person beneath Emoji’s wig, said this week. “There was someone I went to high school with in the audience who I hadn’t seen since high school, who came up to me afterwards, and it was a little bit like a reunion in a lot of ways. It was just really lovely.”

Emoji Nightmare

It was a packed house Saturday night as Stowe Cider hosted a drag and burlesque show featuring several of the area’s most fabulous entertainers.
Emoji Nightmare

Emoji Nightmare, the drag queen alter ego of Cambridge resident Justin Marsh, hosted a drag and burlesque show Saturday at Stowe Cider.

The event was the extravagant emcee’s first local adult-oriented show, after years of kid-friendly drag queen storybook readings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.