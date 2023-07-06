Lamoille County Mental Health Services’ Alcohol and Substance Awareness Program, also known as ASAP, ended last Friday, leaving those in need during emergencies caused by severe intoxication without a vital service, and likely leading to a greater workload for first responders and the further criminalization of those who suffer from addiction.

More than a so-called “drunk tank” or a place for the overly inebriated to “dry out,” ASAP provided those who were too intoxicated to care for themselves or those who might be a danger to themselves and others a safe place that wasn’t a jail cell, and it served as a primary point of contact for further treatment and an entry into recovery.

