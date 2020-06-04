It’s time to be on the lookout for an invasive beetle that could eventually kill nearly every ash tree in Vermont.

The emerald ash borer, which is native to Asia, showed up in the U.S. in Detroit in 2002. Between June 1 and Sept. 30, the beetle emerges from its host tree to seek new victims.

It kills ash trees from the inside out, and has a kill rate of 99 percent. So far, it has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America. Vermont has an estimated 150 million ash trees, about 5 percent of its tree total.

The borer been spreading slowly in Vermont, and most ash trees are not yet affected, but many towns are planning preventive steps if the beetle shows up locally, and efforts are being made to keep the beetle from spreading.

On its own, the vibrant green beetle can fly only about 2 miles per year, but much of the spread has been traced to firewood. To curb the beetle’s spread, state officials urge people to ask firewood sellers if their ash wood is treated for the pest. When camping, use only local wood.

To report sightings, help the effort, or for more information: vtinvasives.org.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.