For the second time in less than six months, Elmore will vote on whether to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, this time at March Town Meeting Day.
Elmore residents voted not to remove themselves from the school district in early December, with the community voting to stick with Lamoille South 195-146, even as the community joined Morristown to approve Stowe’s departure.
Now the losing side wants a rematch, believing that an early voting process tipped the scales and that enough has changed in the brief interim between votes that the issue merits a second look.
The petition to force a vote was brought by the same group of Elmore residents that asked for it last time — the Elmore Community Education Committee.
The group believes that some early ballots were cast prior to the charged public forum held at the Elmore Methodist Church Nov. 30, a week before the vote. They believe that if more of the public heard the group’s reasoning for leaving the district more voters may have chosen its side.
Little has been clarified about how or when Stowe might eventually leave the school district.
According to Oliver Olsen, chair of the Vermont Board of Education, the board is still waiting to hear from Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office on whether it has a role to play in the process.
The reason for Elmore to leave the district remains the same, according to Bruce Malcolm: preservation of the Elmore School, the only remaining one-room schoolhouse in the state.
With Stowe assumed to be out of the picture, the committee hopes Elmore’s departure puts it in a better position to secure the continued existence of the school as part of whatever agreement they end up entering with Morristown.
Malcolm noted that an agreement with Morristown prior to a forced merger with Stowe guaranteed the Elmore School would remain open, an agreement that disappeared after the merger.
Though Lamoille South Superintendent Ryan Heraty said at the November forum there are no plans to close the Elmore School, Malcolm pointed to a recent fracas over the closure of the Elmore post office by the U.S. Postal Service as proof that threats to the school could come from an authority above the superintendent’s and the future remained uncertain.
“We’re looking to secure (the Elmore School’s future) in a legal way,” Malcolm said. “People are generally well intended, but we don't know what the composition of what a future school board will be. We don’t know what the outcome of this Stowe departure will or will not be, and if Stowe does depart, we don't know what our future relationship with Morristown will be.”
But to those who oppose a pullout, nothing meaningful has changed.
Warren West, who strongly advocated against leaving Lamoille South at the November forum, sees departing now as only worsening the school’s position in a post-Stowe world.
“There are too many unknown variables. We don’t know what the Stowe vote will ultimately mean. We don’t know what’s going to ultimately happen down in Ripton and their resolution considering they already left their school district and are having problems. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the legislative initiatives. The last thing we need right now is one more unknown variable,” West said.
The threat of an increased tax burden for Elmore residents hangs in the balance for those pushing to stay in the Lamoille South district. But Malcolm is quick to point out that no one could be certain about how the town’s taxes might change if Elmore leaves the school district.
“People in town are rightfully concerned about taxes, and about the implications of having a different district. I think that’s natural,” Malcolm said. “We also know that the superintendent told us at the informational meeting, it’s almost impossible to predict what the tax implications will be.”
West, however, sees the initiative as an inappropriate gamble with other resident’s money.
“The school budget is 70 percent of the town’s tax bill,” he said. “There is no implementation plan, no financial plan, unlike with the proposed town garage and the town budget, where we have numbers. Why would anybody approve of a town budget or garage if you didn’t have the numbers, but they’re asking us to approve a vote?”
Malcolm, West and the other residents of Elmore will have an opportunity to discuss these issues and more next month. An informational meeting on the question of the Elmore School’s departure from the district will be held once again at Elmore Methodist Church on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
