Jason Clark

Jason Clark stands in front of the Elmore Store.

 Photo by Elmore Community Trust

Jason Clark, an Elmore resident from Hyde Park, is the new operator of the Elmore Store.

Clark will take over from Kate Gluckman and Michael Stanley, who announced their departure in January after operating the store for just a year. They were the first operators of the store hired by the Elmore Community Trust, the collective that purchased the store following its sale by Kathy Miller after the death her husband, Warren Miller.

