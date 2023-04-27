The Clark era will start May 1 with a brief closure for inventory review before reopening for business May 2.
Clark and his wife Sarah have “a deep understanding of how meaningful a sense of community is in a rural town like ours,” according to a community trust statement. “He plans to reinforce this sense of community by continuing the summer music series started by Kate and Mike and also collaborating with other established community events and organizations.”
Clark grew up on his parent’s organic farm and over the last 20 years has established himself as a significant culinary force in the Lamoille County restaurant industry. He most recently ran the kitchen at the short-lived Big Fish restaurant at Stowe’s Commodores Inn. Before that, he helped manage Trapp Family Lodge Bierhall, The Matterhorn and operated the Just Delicious catering company.
According to the community trust, Clark has plans to draw on his culinary experience and expand food offerings at the store. Gluckman and Stanley established a small deli operation at the store during their tenure.
“The Elmore Community Trust reviewed proposals from a number of highly qualified candidates, but we were not expecting to be approached by one such individual right in our own backyard,” the trust said. “We are very excited to work with Jason to help him achieve his vision.”
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.