Stowe voters who emphatically declared their break from the Lamoille South merged school district five months ago will finally see if Elmore and Morristown follow suit in upcoming votes in six weeks.
Adding to the already complex logistics of removing one town from a merged school district forced by the state is this: Now, some people in Elmore also want out.
Elmore’s town selectboard last week set a Dec. 7 date to ratify Stowe’s decision to withdraw from Lamoille South. It also added its own merger divorce initiative to that same ballot, borne from a petition submitted to the town ahead of the meeting.
This week, the Morristown selectboard agreed to the same date, albeit reluctantly. Board members previously said they preferred to wait until March Town Meeting Day to avoid a special election. But the Elmore petition carries a deadline, and Elmore figured it would be more efficient to also include the vote on ratifying Stowe’s departure from the district.
Stowe residents voted 1,068-464 on May 11 to leave the Lamoille South Unified Union school district and have been waiting since for Morristown and Elmore to ratify it, which is required under state law, Act 46. That’s the same law that allowed the state three years ago to force the towns to merge in the first place.
The law also states the other towns in district hold ratification votes on the same day.
The vote by the Morristown selectboard to also hold a vote on Dec. 7 was split 3-2, with board members Judy Bickford and Jess Graham voting against it.
Depending on one’s perspective, the timing of the Dec. 7 vote falls somewhere between “better late than never” and “what’s the rush?”
“We’re being forced into this, essentially,” Bickford said.
Board member Brian Kellogg acknowledged the same thing but used that logic to explain his vote to hold the vote — the state forced Stowe, Morristown and Elmore to merge into one governance entity, and the state is now forcing Morristown and Elmore to ratify Stowe’s decision to leave, and enough is enough.
“I think it’s time to get out of this thing as fast as we can,” Kellogg said.
Adding another wrinkle to the equation, selectboard chair Bob Beeman said there’s a petition currently circulating around Morristown calling for that town to also leave Lamoille South. This could potentially produce a domino-effect scenario, in which three different permutations exist where a pair of towns must ratify a third town’s vote to leave the three-town school district.
Of course, when matters are left to the voting populace, nothing is certain. Elmore voters might not vote to leave, and voters in Morristown and Elmore might not allow Stowe to leave. And so on and so on.
“We don’t have to do anything about the Elmore vote until after the outcome,” Morristown town clerk Sara Haskins said.
Haskins said the estimated costs of sending out ballots to voters vary but, in rough figures, would run from $2,500 for a request-only strategy to roughly $10,000 to mail a ballot to every voter, with paid return postage. Elmore is going with the latter option but has a much smaller voter checklist than Morristown.
‘Obligation to your neighbors’
Richard Bland, a Stowe resident who helped spearhead the Stowe withdrawal vote, was at Morristown’s selectboard meeting Monday to press the issue, as he had at earlier Morristown and Elmore selectboard meetings.
Bland, a lawyer, said he interprets state law as saying there actually might be — or might have been — a time limit of 90 days for Elmore and Morristown to act on Stowe’s vote, based on an assumption that a unified union school district, such as Lamoille South, is essentially the same animal as a K-12 union school.
“That 90-day window is long gone,” Bland said.
Bickford said Dec. 7 just feels too fast and she doesn’t like being forced to hold a vote outside of Town Meeting Day and cost of taxpayers money. Bland replied that it’s incumbent on him and other Stowe residents who voted for merger withdrawal to press Morristown and Elmore to ratify Stowe’s vote.
“I say you have an obligation to your neighbors,” Bland said.
He said holding off on Stowe’s ratification until March would have required Stowe to have to wait until at least July 2023 to become a standalone district, since the 2022-23 school budget will already been set. A ratification in December would allow school district officials to consider the split in its budgeting process, even if it had to come up with alternate “what if” budgets pending state approval of a withdrawal.
It’s certainly not out of the question. During the budgeting session for the 2019-20 fiscal year, Lamoille South prepared two different budgets pending the outcome of legal and legislative efforts to stave off the forced merger. Those efforts failed, the Lamoille South merged budget went into effect and the alternate budget was scrapped.
There will be an informational meeting ahead of the vote, but it is uncertain who would present such a meeting. The town selectboards in Morristown and Elmore are disinclined to do it because the questions involve school governance, education tax rates and quality of education, and neither the boards nor their town clerks — or town administrative staff in Morristown — are prepared to answer those questions.
“We have to have an informational meeting. Who’s going to be the person with the information? I have no clue,” Draper said.
