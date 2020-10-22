Elmore property owners got a break on their taxes and a reprieve from penalties for paying it late, all in an effort to help taxpayers in the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The property tax rate went up about a penny and a half for resident homeowners, while out of town property owners pay less in taxes than they did last year.
The overall tax rate in town for resident homeowners is $1.96 per $100 of appraised property value, an increase of 1.6 cents over last year. That means an Elmore resident with a $200,000 home would pay just over $3,900 in taxes this year, about $30 more than last year.
Second-home owners will, as usual, pay more in taxes than residents, but will pay less than they did last year. The overall tax rate for non-resident property owners is $2.05 per $100 of property value, down more than four cents compared to last year. A second-home owner with a $200,000 property will have a tax bill of roughly $4,100, down about $90 from last year.
Elmore was the odd town out in the Lamoille South school district when it came to education taxes. The other two towns, Morristown and Stowe, saw steep tax hikes, largely because properties in those towns were undervalued, compared to what the market dictates they ought to be.
Elmore’s, on the other hand, is almost exactly on par with fair market value.
The Elmore Selectboard also helped out with keeping the tax rate low, voting to use surplus money from the town’s general fund to knock a penny off the town tax rate — or $20 off the tax bill for a $200,000 home.
Due to COVID-related issues, the town sent out its tax bills three weeks later than usual, but taxes were still due on Sept. 18. The board, however, voted over the summer to waive the 1 percent late penalty until this week. After Oct. 18, any delinquent taxes will be assessed late fees.
Eden property taxes go up
Property taxes in Eden increased this year, but so did the town’s housing stock, which will help bring in even more revenue into town coffers.
The lake town’s residential tax rate is $2.33 per $100 of assessed property value, an increase of about 7.5 cents. That rate equates to a tax bill of $2,330 for an Eden resident with a $100,000 home, an increase of $76 over last year’s tax bill.
Non-resident and second home owners with a similarly priced property will pay about $50 more than an Eden resident, and about $50 more than they paid last year.
Eden’s general fund will pull in more in taxes this year just based on the overall value of properties in the town. According to town clerk Candy Vear, the town’s grand list — the sum total of all the taxable properties in a town — is $128.7 million.
It’s not a huge leap, but Eden’s overall property portfolio is worth $2.8 million more than it was last year. That should bring in about $70,000 more in taxes, based on the current homestead tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.