Elmore School graduates

Students and families of The Elmore School came together Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Elmore State Park to celebrate the end of the school year and to honor the third graders who are leaving the school for fourth grade next year.
Local singer and songwriter, Jon Gailmor provided music and led students in singing the school song, “Jewel of a School,” written by Gailmor and Elmore students in 2003.
Former teacher, Annamary Anderson, was the guest speaker.
Following the ceremony, families enjoyed a picnic potluck.
