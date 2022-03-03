Despite concerns over leaving a controversial multi-million-dollar bond vote up to the will of the voters without being able to hash out the details during a good old-fashioned Town Meeting Day floor debate, Elmore voters seemed particularly generous to their road crew.
A measure to spend up to $2.5 million to replace the town highway garage and purchase a spot of land to put it on passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote, 199-134.
The nearly-century-old structure has had town officials and road crew workers worried for at least a decade, and especially after a hard winter a few years back compromised its structural integrity and brought dire warnings from architectural engineers.
Outgoing selectboard member Rob Wills said he knew a seven-figure fix like that might be difficult for voters to stomach, but he urged Elmore residents to remain involved in the project to keep costs down.
The day’s other controversial measure, whether to try and secede from the merged Lamoille South school district, failed for the second time in three months.
A group of residents first attempted to withdraw from the district in December, as Stowe had done last May — and is still trying to do — but that measure failed. It was shot down again Tuesday by a more than two-to-one margin, 228-109.
In other business, the town’s $867,000 budget was approved 311-20, and the $25,850 worth of appropriations articles passed, 298-39.
In the day’s only contested election, Warren West bested Don Valentine 185-110 for a three-year term on the selectboard.
In other uncontested elections:
• Town clerk, treasurer and trustee of public funds, Sharon Draper
• Moderator Jon Gailmor
• Lister Susan Southall
• Auditor Carla Blood
• Constable Sandra LaCasse
• Cemetery commissioners Michel LaCasse and David Peters
