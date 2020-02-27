Elmore, with its same-named mountain and lake, is an attractive place for people to come visit. Now, the town wants to bring in some tax revenue from those visitors.
On Town Meeting Day, March 3, voters will be asked to impose a 1 percent local option tax on short-term stays, with the revenue from these visits — fewer than 30 days — set aside for future town capital projects.
Voting on the measure will be done by ballot in all-day voting; polls are open in the town clerk’s office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That’s the same time as the other two towns in the Lamoille South school district, Morristown and Stowe. In addition, voters will cast ballots for school board members and on the $32 million school budget.
The town’s budget is considerably more modest, and is voted on from the floor. The select board’s proposed budget calls for $859,758 in expenses, about $7,000 below current spending.
The town tax rate is estimated to stay exactly the same, which means a person with a $200,000 home can expect a tax bill of $860 from the town. Elmore residents get a break in their school taxes, too, especially compared to the rest of Lamoille South.
Elections
In Elmore, town business is voted on from the floor, including elections. No one has indicated they won’t run again for any current town elected office, according to town clerk and treasurer Sharon Draper. That includes her.
On the select board, chair Caroline DeVore is up for re-election, as are lister June McKinley, auditor Jane Nutting and cemetery commissioner Ted Keith.
Since Elmore is in a merged school district with Morristown and Stowe, it will vote for Lamoille South school board reps by ballot.
There are three Lamoille South seats up for grabs. There’s one Morristown seat being vacated by Karen Cleary and there are two Stowe seats open.
Both of the Stowe seats appointed by the board to fill sudden vacancies that opened up last fall. And both representatives, Erica Loomis and Norm Williams, have indicated they are interested in running for their current spots.