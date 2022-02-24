Elmore voters are being asked to float a $2.5 million bond to pay for a new town highway garage, as town officials hope the nearly-century-old garage holds up a little longer.
The bond vote is on Elmore’s Town Meeting Day ballot.
Selectboard member Rob Wills said final figures are still moving targets. Roughly, the facility itself is estimated at $2 million to $2.1 million, but the land it would be built upon is still being negotiated.
“None of this is concrete, which I get is very frustrating for people, but we can’t purchase the property without that commitment,” Wills said. “The way I look at it, I want us to get pre-approved.”
The town already has a tentative agreement with the Keith family — patriarch Ted Keith, who died in January, started Keith Farm Meats on Elmore Mountain Road — to purchase land on Route 12. The family had previously donated land there for the Lake Elmore Cemetery.
Wills said he and other town officials have since been talking with Ted’s son, Turner, about a parcel directly south of the cemetery, between it and Lakeview Road. Part of the problem with the land purchase is Elmore’s zoning laws require an 18-acre parcel of land to build a new structure large enough to accommodate all the town’s equipment and related highway department needs.
“I feel that the Keiths have been very understanding and generous,” Wills said. “We have to buy 18 acres, which we won’t even come close to, and we don’t want to pay for any land we don’t want.”
Town officials looked at about a half dozen different properties, but the town can’t just build a highway garage anywhere. Far East Elmore, toward Worcester and Wolcott, were non-starters, as were any properties on Elmore Mountain Road. The ideal place would be near or right off a paved road closer to the middle of town, and not too near any homes because, Wills said, “Honestly, people don’t want a facility like that next to their house.”
The current garage has been there on Beach Road at least as early as the 1930s, when it was used as base camp for the Civilian Conservation Corps, during the creation of Lake Elmore State Park. During a Feb. 3 informational meeting, an attendee mentioned there had been concerns about the building as far back as the 1980s.
“It was never really intended to be used for what it’s being used for now,” Wills said.
The town has been putting aside money for six years, as long as Wills has been on the board. Much of that money would be used to buy a temporary Quonset hut-style garage to store all the equipment while the old garage gets torn down and the new one is erected.
Wills said when he first got on the board, former board member Bob Burley told him “this is a project on the horizon.”
That horizon got much closer three winters ago after a period of freezes and thaws that caused the building to shift. The town hired a structural engineer to assess the situation, who determined there were structural problems caused during a previous renovation done to be able to park bigger trucks in the garage.
Estimates to renovate the current building ran into the high six figures, and town officials felt that wasn’t worth it for a building in a subpar location closing in on 100 years old.
“It just seemed like we were putting good money on bad,” Wills said. “There’s nothing worth saving. We have water going under it, right through it.”
Wills said this is arguably the largest project the town has contemplated undertaking and acknowledges a $2.5 million price tag will be hard for many Elmore residents to stomach. He emphasized the “not to exceed” language in the bond vote, saying people should continue to ask questions or offer suggestions on how to build better or save money, regardless of how the Town Meeting Day vote turns out.
“It’s just the amount. People are concerned about all this stuff,” Wills said. “It’s scary. I’m scared about it and we on the board know the most about it.”
