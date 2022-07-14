Last week, it was reported that Stowe and Morristown, two of the three towns in the Lamoille South school district, have been forced to undergo town-wide property reappraisals.

Make that all three.

Elmore has also been told by the state that it must true up its property values, but finding someone to do the work in an era of wildly inflated property prices all over Vermont has been difficult.

Town clerk Sharon Draper said the town listers have sent out inquiries to as many as a dozen property assessment companies, in anticipation of a letter earlier this week from the state.

“We also have been told to reappraise and can’t find anyone so far to do a reappraisal,” Draper said, calling the difference between the town’s common level of appraisal between last year and this year “drastic.”

The common level of appraisal is a measurement of how much a town assesses properties compared to how much the state estimates they ought to be worth, and wildly inflated property sales in the past two years have thrown that figure out of whack in towns all around the state.

The gold standard for CLA is 100 percent, meaning that a town’s property assessment is in line with what the state perceives properties in a town should be worth. Anything lower than that, and the state sees properties in that town as undervalued — anything higher than 100 percent means the town is overestimating the properties.

The more out of sync the CLA is, the more inflated the education tax rates in a town. Anything lower than 85 percent triggers a letter from the state requiring a town-wide reappraisal.

Elmore’s CLA dropped from 99.36 percent two years ago to 84.7 as of the end of 2021. It’s already likely lower than that and, with re-appraisals taking towns at least two years to complete, Draper thinks things will likely only get worse next year, especially if the town can’t find someone to undertake the re-appraisal.

Elmore is one of a handful of area towns considering whether to join forces and chip in to hire a regional assessor, but Draper said that model would only apply to as-needed assessments as they crop up, not an entire reckoning of every single parcel of land and every structure in a town.

Terri Sabens, Morristown’s assessor who recently floated the idea of a regional model as towns find it tougher every year to replace the listers — elected town officials responsible for keeping property values up to date — said there are only a handful of companies in the area that perform these reappraisals.

“There’s probably a four-to-five-year waiting period,” Sabens said.

Stowe is preparing to start its appraisal process in the next month or so, and Morristown is about halfway through its two-year reappraisal process. Both have managed to get around this waiting period — Morristown started the preliminary process three years ago, before it needed to and has shopped out the process to the New England Municipal Resource Center. Stowe is doing it mostly in-house with some paid part-time help as the need arises, according to Stowe town appraiser Tim Morrissey.

Morrissey said the state tends to be lenient, especially with volatile hosing markets like that seen over the past couple of years.

But Draper worries that, if more and more Vermont towns slip below that 85 percent mark, it’s going to be impossible to find help.

She also wonders if more towns are paying otherwise inflated education tax rates because of their common levels of appraisal, it might make it difficult for the state to know how much property taxes every town owes.

“I can’t imagine that every single town is in the same situation,” she said. “The state only needs so much money.”