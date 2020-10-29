Principals at Morristown and Stowe elementary schools say the switch from two days a week in the building to four days has gone well, thanks to the first few weeks of classes, when only half the students were allowed in at a time.
Morristown principal Kate Torrey and Stowe principal Nina Slade provided an update to the Lamoille South school board last week.
Parents have been more active than usual, and Torrey said conference attendance was at 91 percent this, up from the usual 85-90 percent attendance rate.
“They mostly just talked about how excited their kids were to be back in school,” Torrey said. “That was the overwhelming response.”
Torrey said parents have been “steadfast” in their honesty when it comes to health screening questions, keeping kids home when they’re sick, and letting school officials know if they’ve done any traveling.
Staff have chipped in to help with morning screenings and have been able to do it more quickly because parents have been doing pre-screenings. Cars wait a minute or two, and move along quickly enough so the line doesn’t stretch out to the road.
Torrey said starting school with the split cohort model — only half the population in the school on a given day — was a good way to get everyone used to COVID protocols, so that now, when everyone’s in school four days a week, they are better at keeping their distance and keeping their masks on.
They also get to have their own assigned desks, which is a novelty.
“The kids actually like having their own space,” Torrey said.
Perhaps the best part was when all the students in a class were able to play outside on the playground together, no more half and half. “And they do a good job of keeping masked up when they’re playing,” Torrey said.
Another big move was adding another sink in the restrooms, for a total of three. Kids make long lines down the hallway, so adding a third more sink capacity was big.
“They’re doing a lot of washing,” Torrey said.
At Stowe Elementary School, parent participation in conference was even higher, 98 percent, according to Slade.
She said the first couple days of school, when 300 students showed up, was a moving experience for the children.
“It was incredible. You have to remember that many of these children have not seen each other since last March,” Slade said. “It was just like a big homecoming for everyone.”
Stowe uses a “pickup patrol” app for parents to help log dismissals. And although Stowe Elementary is in a crowded part of the village, the traffic has been tamped down, and usually all the students are gone within 15 or 20 minutes of the dismissal bell.
Slade gave a shout out to the cafeteria staff preparing sandwiches and fresh fruit and big chef salads, and delivering them to all the classrooms.
Stowe also added wash stations, “amazing” portable units that can be placed around the school.
As for masks, Slade said there was some concern ahead of the school year whether kids would wear them. But, she said, they actually like them.
“They are so proud of their masks, they know how to wear them, and they are so adaptable,” Slade said.
