Morristown residents who receive their utility bill electronically should watch out for service disconnection notices or any other irregularities.
Morrisville Water & Light is currently overhauling its website software and online payment portal, which has essentially eliminated the ability of customers to pay their bills online or receive billing notices electronically.
At least one customer who reached out to the News & Citizen said she received a disconnection notice and had to go to the utility offices to get the matter sorted out.
Scott Johnstone, Water & Light manager, said even one errant disconnect notice was “unacceptable.” He urged any utility customers who are experiencing billing irregularities or receive an unwarranted disconnect notice to reach out to get the problem sorted out, particularly the 300 or so customers who rely on electronic billing for payment information and notification.
The utility is in the process of looking for a replacement billing software, but supply chain and labor issues mean that full implementation may be at least half a year away, according to Johnstone.
Morrisville Water & Light is currently informing customers about the changes and potential issues that may arise, while pledging to cross-check any disconnect notices that go out to prevent those who are up to date on their payments from being erroneously cut off.
Johnstone also noted that those who don’t want to return to paper billing can set up automatic payments over the phone.
“We’re on it. It is definitely not acceptable that (the accidental disconnect notice) occurred, but certainly we’re apologetic and doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t repeat itself for other people,” he said.
Johnstone said customers should be on the lookout for more modernization programs, like the installment of advanced meters, the rollout of which he believes will go much more smoothly.
