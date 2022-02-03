Vermont Electric Co-op is looking for candidates for three board of director seats up for election in May.
“Serving on the board is a great opportunity to serve your community by engaging on some of the most important issues of our time: climate change, energy affordability and electric reliability,” said CEO Rebecca Towne.
To run for the board, a candidate must be a member and cannot be employed by the cooperative. Candidates must have a principal residence within the service territory and the district they are running to represent. Directors are elected to serve four-year terms.
Open seats include district 3, Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport Town, Troy and Westfield; and district 4, Bakersfield, Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe and Waterville.
Open seats also include district 5, Bolton, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho, Shelburne, Starksboro, St. George, and Williston.
To learn more a call 802-730-1172.
