Supported in part by a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’s community fund, Wood4Good in Jericho, a nonprofit that provides free firewood to those in need, recently started fundraising for a new commercial-grade log splitter.
Eric Axelrod of Wood4Good said the new equipment will be a “game changer” as the organization begins raising money to purchase the high-speed apparatus.
