Wood4Good

From left, Dan Jones, Devin Axelrod and Andy Leach cut and split wood as part of efforts by the Jericho-based nonprofit, Wood4Good, to provide free firewood for Vermonters in need. Wood4Good recently received a grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’s community fund to help purchase a more productive log splitter.

 Courtesy photo

Supported in part by a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’s community fund, Wood4Good in Jericho, a nonprofit that provides free firewood to those in need, recently started fundraising for a new commercial-grade log splitter.

Eric Axelrod of Wood4Good said the new equipment will be a “game changer” as the organization begins raising money to purchase the high-speed apparatus.

