In-person voting for the 2022 midterm election will be held on Nov. 8 throughout the state.
If voting by mail at this point in the process, officials suggest dropping off ballots directly at your polling place and not through the U.S. Postal Service.
Here are the hours and locations of local polling places in the News and Citizen and Stowe Reporter readership areas:
• Belvidere — Belvidere Town Clerk’s Office, 3996 Vermont Route 109. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Cambridge — Cambridge Fire Station, 153 Church St. in Jeffersonville. Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Craftsbury — Craftsbury Town Hall, 85 South Craftsbury Road. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Eden — Eden Town Office, 71 Old Schoolhouse Road. Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Elmore — Elmore Town Office, 1175 Vermont Route 12. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Greensboro — Greensboro Town Hall, 81 Lauredon Avenue. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Hardwick — Hardwick Town House, 127 Church Street. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Hyde Park — Town Clerk’s Office, 344 Vermont Route 15 West. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Johnson — Johnson Municipal Building, 293 Lower Main St. West. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Morristown — Morristown Municipal Building, 43 Portland St. Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Stowe — Stowe Memorial Building, 67 Main St. Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stowe is now part of two legislative districts, Lamoille-1 and Lamoille-Washington. Stowe voters for both districts will vote in the same location.
• Waterville — Waterville Town Hall, 850 Vermont Route 109. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wolcott — Wolcott Town Clerk’s Office, 28 Railroad Street. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
