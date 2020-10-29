The 2020 election will be over, for the most part, after Nov. 3, marking the end to a long road in which town clerks work tirelessly behind the scenes.
Clerks around Vermont are reporting record-shattering numbers of early votes cast, some heading toward historic overall turnout.
“We suspect that this is going to be a dramatic increase in voter turnout,” said secretary of state Jim Condos.
More than 216,000 people had cast their vote by mail as of Oct. 27, more than double the overall 2016 general election total of 91,000 for early and mail-in ballots.
The Community News Service, a student-run University of Vermont project, partners with local newspapers. Students created an online map tracking mail-in voting statistics in near-real time and report to keep Vermonters informed about progress.
The map uses a dataset, updated daily, from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
Visit communitynews.net/vote-tracker-2020 to check it out.
While voting by mail has been a hot topic nationally, Vermont has a historically low error rate.
Condos assumes that this election will have fewer defective ballots than the primary election, where more than 6,000 ballots were uncountable.
The problem in the primary was attributed to an influx of first-time mail voters who filled out ballots incorrectly.
“For the general election, it’s a much simpler process, so we don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” Condos said. “We typically are 1 percent or less.”
When it comes to voting in Vermont, the true boots on the ground are worn by town clerks and support staff like justices of the peace.
Here’s what the town clerks, those stewards of Vermont elections, are experiencing.
Busy election season
• Morristown: Town clerk Sara Haskins said voter turnout during presidential elections is typically around 70 percent, and early voting this year has already surpassed the halfway point to that total. Most early ballots came back in a rush just after they were sent out, but there has been a steady flow since.
Haskins has asked her Board of Civil Authority to process returned ballots every Wednesday.
The first Wednesday after the ballots were sent out they processed almost 900. Since then they’ve seen about 300 per week.
“It’s definitely slowed down, but we’re still much busier than usual,” Haskins said.
She and her regular staff aren’t logging a ton of overtime to process and handle all those ballots, but that work is pushing other regular work to overtime hours.
• Stowe: Half of the town’s registered 4,162 voters have mailed back their ballots, and town clerk Lisa Walker, with assistants Charlene Walker and Teresa Hoadley, is excited for record-breaking turnout.
In the 2016 election, Stowe had 69 percent turnout.
“I love it,” Walker said. “I tell the girls all the time, ‘If we’re going to have an election, let’s get as many people voting as possible.’ We’re shooting for as high we can.”
With more than 100 ballots a day pouring in, the envelopes come in all manner of delivery method.
Walker typically stops at the post office on her way to work, then checks the ballot box and the mail slot at the Akeley Memorial Building.
Executive assistant Abby Earle checks the post office for ballots around 11 a.m., and everyone keeps an eye on the ballot box throughout the day.
Walker praises the postal workers — “They’re overwhelmed with 4,000 ballots, too,” she said — who will tell her when she goes to check her personal mail on the weekends there’s a bunch of ballots, and would she like those, as well?
• Cambridge: Like its neighbor on the other side of the mountain, Cambridge has already broken the 50-percent mark. Town clerk Mark Schilling estimates about two-thirds of those came in the mail, and the rest through a drop box.
He said the post office has been a good partner.
“I’m encouraging people to trust the mail system,” Schilling said. “They helped us with the initial crush when the ballots all came back at the same time.”
Schilling hopes most of the voting will have been done before Nov. 3, to avoid large crowds.
During the primary voting in August, most people followed mask and social distancing rules, but there’s a backup plan for those who insist on going mask free — they can vote outside, under the supervision of a poll worker.
Only one person proved troublesome in August, and he was told if he refused to mask up or stay outside, the state police would be summoned.
He was still able to vote; just not inside.
• Hyde Park: Town Clerk Kim Moulton and her staff have been processing returned ballots at least once a week. Moulton said her assistant has logged a few hours of overtime this month; she herself is a salaried employee, making her ineligible for overtime pay, but she’s been working roughly 15 extra hours per week this month.
“I would say my OT is partially due to absentee ballot processing but is also partially due to reduced in-office staffing due to COVID,” Moulton said.
• Wolcott: Assistant town clerk Allison Bigelow said ballots have been coming back in a pretty steady stream, between 30 and 50 a day.
“We started getting them back soon after Sept. 30,” she said.
• Johnson: Town Clerk Rosemary Audibert said the mass mailing of ballots to voters, and the option to mail those back, has really been helpful as her office has remained closed to the public during the pandemic.
“People can’t come in and vote early right now, so it’s much easier this way,” she said.
Audibert expected to see another rush of returning ballots in the week leading up to the election.
• Belvidere: Town clerk Cathy Mander-Adams wrote a letter to voters explaining how to vote early, including information that people could drop their ballots at the town clerk’s drop box.
Quite a few people have.
She said she’s also had some people confirm they received their ballot in the mail and have filled it out, but they haven’t mailed it back yet or dropped it off.
“They’re saying they still are planning on coming in to vote. Some people still want to do that. Walk in and put their ballot in the ballot box, and that’s OK,” Mander-Adams said.
• Eden: Town clerk Candy Vear and her assistant Donna Whitcomb, with a number of helpers, have pulled a series of weekend shifts to keep up with a “double whammy” of ballots.
Vear said Eden’s justice of the peace ballots didn’t get printed on the back of the regular ballot like they ought to, so voters had to fill out two ballots, and then send them both in.
“We’re trying hard to keep them separated,” Vear said.
Vear hopes the number of mail-in ballots number ticks up, but is concerned by a trend among voters in small towns to be overly attached to Election Day traditions, which means coming to the polls and socializing with people they don’t see too often.
“We have heard so many people say, ‘I always have, and I’m still going to.’ But do we really want two, three hundred people coming through here?” Vear said. “As long as COVID doesn’t come with one of them, we’ll be fine.”
Voter fraud?
There have been rumblings aplenty, mostly nationally but also at the state level, over fears that so much mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud, or questionable election results.
According to Condos, Vermont voters should not be at all concerned.
“The true voter fraud in this country is denying an eligible American the right to cast a ballot,” Condos said.
Haskins and her staff have been able to quell fraud fears. She even created a YouTube video explaining early voting.
“We have not seen any issues, or anything to indicate there’s any voter fraud,” Haskins said. “It takes up a good amount of time, answering questions from concerned citizens.”
She thinks that most Vermont clerks, particularly in small towns, have a good idea who is on their checklist, and who isn’t or shouldn’t be.
Wolcott’s Bigelow doesn’t see many ways to try to hoodwink Vermont’s voting system and commit large-scale voter fraud with all the checks and processes that the Secretary of State’s office has put in place.
“No funny business,” Bigelow affirmed. “Nothing at all.”
One Eden voter called to say he hadn’t received his ballot, and Vear advised patience. He later called back to say he got it and to thank Vear for being a calming presence.
Still, she hears people buying into fears of rampant fraud, both in the election process and the postal service.
One day she went to the general store and overheard some guys at the gas pumps, one of them pontificating on those perceived overall system failures that town voting officials across the country are working to dispel.
When it comes to distrust in mail-in voting, Walker and her Stowe crew hear mutterings of “nefarious, that’s a word we’ve heard a lot of.”
Hiccups are common, though.
With a week to go before the election, Walker hasn’t decided whether officials would wait until Election Day to begin feeding the tabulator, or get an earlier start. The town office is closed Monday so voting officials can work out the flow of actual day-of voting. That’s a literal flow — one way traffic coming in the side door and out the front door.
“Until we see how it goes, and follow it through to the end, you just never know,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to next week. It’s going to be crazy, and it’ll be a long day, but I’m looking forward to it.”
She added, “We also get that extra hour of sleep this weekend, so that will help.”
The Cambridge town clerk’s office has been fielding a lot of phone calls, mostly of the “I messed up the ballot and what do I do?” variety. The answer, Schilling said, is the same as in any normal year: you bring it to a voting official and explain.
“There’s been maybe a dozen of those, at most,” he said. “Nothing critical, absolutely nothing that appears fraudulent.”
About half of the Cambridge ballots have already fed into the tabulator, mostly to help polling officials get ahead of things to make sure Election Day proper goes off smoothly.
In normal election years, Schilling said, they’re allowed to start feeding the tabulator a day early, but COVID-19 rules allowed the counting machine to go live last week.
There’s still no room for shenanigans that he can see with the tabulator. It just silently tallies up results until the very end, when Schilling will enter a “vote-ender card,” which tells the machine to close voting for the year.
“There’s no way of knowing results” until after polls close, he said. “Only the tabulator knows who is ahead.”
Valentina Czochanski of Community News Service contributed to this report.
