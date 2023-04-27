Buck Lake

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21 at Buck Lake in Woodbury.

 Photo courtesy of Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Vermont’s fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21.

The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.

