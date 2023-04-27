Vermont’s fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21.
The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
Now in its 38th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course through Castleton University.
“Wildlife resources are important to all Vermonters in one way or another,” said fish and wildlife’s outreach director, Alison Thomas. “If educators can get connected with the outdoors and in turn expose their students, then many of these students will be able to make informed decisions about Vermont wildlife and their habitat needs.”
“This course is unique in that it helps non-formal and pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers from any discipline — math, language arts, physical education or history — improve their instructional strategies and make their lesson plans more relevant to their students.”
A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available by email from alison.thomas@vermont.gov.
Buck Lake Conservation Camp is located east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village.
