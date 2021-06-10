Eden town clerk and treasurer Candy Vear and assistant clerk and treasurer Donna Whitcomb noted in their annual report that Town Meeting Day 2020, just a week before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was your normal annual meeting affair. It was arguably the last normal thing until quite recently.
“We were pleased to have a smooth, run-of-the-mill Town Meeting Day in early March, but that was about the last thing that went ‘per usual’ for us for the rest of the year,” Vear and Whitcomb wrote in this year’s annual report.
Eden was one of three Lamoille County towns, with Belvidere and Waterville, to take advantage of pandemic-related legislation allowing towns to push back annual meetings in the hope that coronavirus restrictions would be suitably relaxed in order to hold the traditional meeting in person.
Belvidere and Waterville held their annual meetings this week, and Eden is up next week. The town meeting will be held at Eden Central School Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m.
According to the selectboard’s report, there’s still some work to be done in fixing up after the Halloween 2019 storm, which destroyed structures on Albany, Blakeville and Paronto Roads. The town hopes to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover the bulk of the cost for those projects.
Amid that, the town finished replacing a bridge on Knowles Flat Road that essentially bisected the area, and did it without spending taxpayer money. A settlement with the owner of the former asbestos mine straddling the Eden-Lowell town line, along with state funds, paid for that one.
The budget up for adoption at next week’s town meeting is $1.08 million, split almost evenly between the highway department and the general fund — roughly $566,000 for the roads and $516,000 for the rest. Those budgets are up, respectively, 3 percent and 4 percent over the current fiscal year.
In addition, Eden voters will be asked to appropriate money for various organizations, both locally-based and county- or region-wide. There are half a dozen local organizations — the after school program, cemeteries, historical society, youth sports, swim program and lake greeter program — asking for a total of $23,000.
Another 19 organizations, serving the whole county and then some, are asking for a total of $12,431 — three times as many organizations; half as much money.
There is a selectboard seat on the three-person board up for grabs, after Barbara Dewyea sold her house and moved last summer, thereby making her ineligible to serve on the board. Current board chair Ricky Morin is running for Dewyea’s open one-year seat, leaving the three-year seat open.
Another resignation, Kristi Ehlers, leaves a one-year auditor position up for election. Ehlers and her husband Andrew are moving due to Andrew’s duties with the Air National Guard, which left vacant his position as Eden’s emergency management director.
In addition to those offices, Eden voters will vote for nine other town officers to serve in various roles and on various boards or commissions.
“It takes a certain kind of citizen to dedicate their time to their community in the ways that these folks have,” the selectboard report reads. “We are forever grateful to those Eden residents who carve out the time and put in the care to keep our little, busy, beautiful town running.”
