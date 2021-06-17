Only 48 people showed up to cast their vote at the Eden Town Meeting Tuesday, partly because the usual March date was postponed in favor of hosting an in-person gathering.
Despite the low turnout, voters approved the $1.08 million town budget and elected officials to two open selectboard seats.
Current selectboard chair Ricky Morin was re-elected to a three-year seat. The only contested race this year was for the one-year seat, which saw Jubal Durivage win with 33 votes, against Virginia Parker with 17.
Jerry White Senior received the Bullard Award, presented annually to a community-oriented resident who unselfishly serves Eden.
All appropriations in the budget, which included the after-school program, cemeteries, historical society, youth sports and more, passed voter approval except for funding for the North Country Animal League.
Pandemic-related legislation passed earlier this year allowed the town to push back Town Meeting Day in the hope of holding an in-person meeting on June 15. Officials had hoped to host the meeting at the school on Tuesday but ended up organizing under a large tent.
“We were lucky though, it didn’t rain,” said town clerk Candy Vear, and the weather wasn’t too hot. She explained that many residents who usually attend the annual meeting work in construction and were not able to take time off to attend, contributing to the low turnout.
She hopes that next year’s town meeting will feel like it used to.
Also on Tuesday, assistant town clerk Donna Whitcomb, who has worked with the town for 35 years, announced she will retire at the end of the year.
