A crowd of about 50 voters gathered in the modest gymnasium of the Eden Central School Tuesday morning to continue the tradition of Town Meeting Day, conducting the only in-person annual meeting of Lamoille County’s 10 towns.
For the most civically minded core of residents in the town of just over 1,300 people, the event was not just municipal, it was social. Neighbors remarked to one another about the length of time they hadn’t seen each other. Some revealed that their family had caught “the COVID” and made it out the other side while some still managed to avoid catching it at all.
Bruce Burnor, the town moderator, kept things moving at a brisk pace as voting and some discussion around 14 separate articles was finished in under two hours.
First the residents approved the expenditure of excess town funds in the amount of over $50,000 to reduce the tax burden.
Then it was onto one of the biggest issues of the day: whether to allow cannabis retailers to operate within the borders of Eden.
The measure failed in a 27-19 paper-ballot vote.
General discussion centered around the small lakeside town’s lack of a local option tax, meaning the town would derive no benefit from hosting a cannabis retailer.
Eden resident Sam Crocker brought the matter to a vote after he presented the selectboard with a petition.
Fire Warden Marvin Whitcomb gave a pitch and answered general questions when it came to the town taking out a five-year loan of $175,000 for Eden’s half of a new truck for the North Hyde Park and Eden fire department. Funding was approved by voice vote.
Hyde Park voters also approved covering their half of the loan.
Eden’s general budget of about $1.14 million represented an increase of 2 percent; its highway budget grew a little over 1 percent.
Though rising labor costs accounted for one of the most notable increases in the highway budget, some in the crowd said they the town should pay its highway workers even more, comparing Eden’s pay rates to neighboring towns.
Other residents and the selectboard advised that those looking to make changes to the highway budget should get involved in the process next year. The highway budget was eventually approved in a paper ballot vote.
The rest of the budget passed by simple voice vote.
There was also some discussion about contracting with the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department for police coverage which would likely cost the town around $200,000. The major concern voiced among residents was speeding at different intersections, but a show of hands gave no clear indication that the town wanted the selectboard to take any action, even if it was non-binding.
Selectboard turnover
Though Jubal Durivage, who was elected last year to fill a three-year selectboard seat vacated last year, was nominated to continue serving, he declined.
This set the stage for two Eden residents to volunteer from the floor: Timothy Bullard and Kristina Brown.
Bullard won 35-16 and becomes the newest member of the Eden Selectboard.
Bullard has never served in town government, but he has the pedigree for it. His father, Haven “Bud” Bullard, was a longtime selectboard member. The town established the Bullard Award in 1990 to reward those who have served the community unselfishly.
“First figure out what the job entails and then listen to what the people are talking about,” Bullard said after the meeting. “Address what the people need to be addressed, right? That’s my goal: to listen. And I’m trying to make sense out of the trash that’s coming out of Montpelier.”
