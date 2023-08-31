The town of Eden has contested a request from the state to reappraise its properties, arguing that outlier property sales have made a disparity in sale prices in the town appear slightly more pronounced.

The town of Eden was informed by The Vermont Department of Taxes in late July that their coefficient of dispersion, a measurement of the uniformity in appraisals for properties, had risen over 20 percent, triggering the mandate. The notification was identical to the one the town’s southerly neighbor, Hyde Park, also received at that time.

