The town of Eden has contested a request from the state to reappraise its properties, arguing that outlier property sales have made a disparity in sale prices in the town appear slightly more pronounced.
Russ Beaudoin, assessor for Eden, Barre Town and Wilmington, advised the Eden Selectboard to contest the request, arguing the coefficient of dispersion — the new measurement by which the state is assessing a town’s need to reassess, rather than its common level of appraisal — was at just over 21 percent. That’s slightly higher than the reappraisal mandate threshold and only that high in the first place due to outlier property sales, according to Beaudoin.
In an Aug. 8 reply to the state, the selectboard said that the 2022 equalization study on which this request was based contained parcels that should be “excluded as low outliers” as well as some other “questionable parcels.” The letter included examples of sales both included and excluded from the study that they believed to be outliers, including a sale that involved a property split and lake access rights on Lake Eden.
“I don't know if it's going to really make any difference, but I just looked at these things and found that they maybe should be looked at by the state to clarify a little better, so the state may come back and say, ‘No,’” Beaudoin said
Eden last performed a town-wide property appraisal in 2014 and successfully contested an appraisal request from the state in 2021 after town residents voted away the position of lister in 2019, according to Beaudoin.
A new law passed during the last legislative session has changed how the need for property assessment is measured, with the aim of requiring towns to complete assessments every six years and eventually moving property assessment to the purview of the state, though it’s not clear yet how exactly this will be achieved.
Beaudoin said Vermont is the only state in New England without a regular timetable for property appraisal, and towns in other states pay for their own property appraisals while Vermont gives towns money for such a purpose.
While Eden may be attempting to push its property appraisal process past the norm, and most towns try to have one done every ten years, the reality on the ground is that, even if the state denies its town’s contest, property appraisal services are booked out for the next three years at least.
Hyde Park also noted the lack of such services when agreeing to put together a property appraisal plan in response to the notification they received from the state.
