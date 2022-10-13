Several local artists and arts organization were the recipients of Creation Grants and Arts Impact Grants from the Vermont Arts Council.
Creation Grants support artists in creating new work and Arts Impact Grants assist nonprofits, municipalities and schools to expand access to the arts.
Twenty-five Vermont artists were awarded a $4,000 Creation Grant, including Matt Neckers of Eden, for his creation of a large scale, moveable, magnetic and participatory mural.
A record 218 applications were received, totaling $870,188 in requests. Recipients were selected by two independent panels composed of 38 practicing Vermont artists and arts professionals.
Twenty-three Arts Impact Grants were awarded out of a total of 55 applications, including Lamoille North Supervisory Union in Hyde Park, which received $3,950 to support a free after-school therapeutic theater program for children in grades K-6 that focuses on social-emotional learning.
Other organizations that received operating grants included Sundog Poetry Center, $1,500, and Vermont Studio Center, $4,000, both in Johnson.
