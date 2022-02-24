Duncan Hastings

Age: 67

Day Job: Owned and operated a successful blacksmith and ornamental iron works for 10 years. Municipal administrator in the town of Georgia for 11 years and the town and village of Johnson for approximately 14 years.

Other boards: Johnson’s representative on the Lamoille County Planning Commission, board and executive committee member, and Johnson Historical Society board.

• What are the three most important issues facing Johnson?

Economic and community development — jobs, quality of life, housing opportunities, access to broadband, development of recreational opportunities. Increasing the tax base to spread or reduce the pressure on residential taxpayers. Understanding and planning for changes likely to take place with Northern Vermont University.

• Do you believe the selectboard is moving at the right pace and in the right direction with the village and town merger discussions? If not, how do you believe that should change?

The issue of a town and village merger is very complex. Discussions require great consideration of the issues. Any results will require a high level of cooperation between town and village elected officials. It is not likely to be a zero-sum game but should also not be reduced to the idea of tax winners and losers. If there is any chance of success, there must be general agreement that there is overall benefit. Statutory compliance alone requires development of a detailed merger plan, the affirmative vote (by Australian ballot) of both the town and village voters and legislative approval. That is a major undertaking. Nonetheless, it is an important discussion. The village was created in 1894 to develop a water and electric system. In 1917 the Legislature approved the addition of sidewalks, sewers and storm drains. There have been minor tweaks since then. The village has never owned or maintained the highways and highway rights of way, which are still the responsibility (and cost) of the town. The fundamental reasons for creating a village in 1894 have changed. To me the right question is: Are there other options to reduce costs and improve efficiencies? A full-blown merger may or may not be the best solution at this time. I reserve judgment.

• Do you support the proposal to withdraw Johnson Elementary School from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District?

This issue will not be before the Selectboard for action, so my opinion is probably not relevant. I somewhat reluctantly voted in favor of the merger as we were assured there would be cost savings and reductions in our school taxes. That does not seem to have panned out, but I also know withdrawing from the unified district is not going to be easy — and probably unsuccessful — and I am unsure if it will result in any significant reduction in school taxes.

• What issues do you see facing Johnson in the future that the town should begin to look ahead toward now?

The list is probably similar in every Vermont community. Availability of good jobs, the impact of taxes, realizing that approximately 65-70 percent of the total tax bill is for education, the availability of decent and affordable housing, creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work and play, etc. Johnson-specific issues are probably planning for a changing Northern Vermont University, developing the infrastructure for the industrial park and securing tenants for same, and developing a long-term, realistic vision for the community and working toward that vision.