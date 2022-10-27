National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Turn in your unwanted, unused or expired medications, and drop off vaping devices with the batteries removed, and cartridges at several Take Back Day sites in Vermont. (dea.gov/takebackday)
If you’re not able to make it to one of these sites, Copley Hospital, police departments in Hardwick, Morristown and Stowe, Cambridge Kinney Drugs and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department all have year-round self-service drop-boxes, available during normal business hours.
The Vermont Department of Health is providing free, prepaid prescription drug mail-back envelopes. Request your envelopes online, then simply seal your unused prescription drugs inside and drop off at any post office or other USPS pick-up location. (healthvermont.gov)
Misusing prescription drugs carries a range of short- and long-term health consequences for a developing brain and body. Keeping prescription drugs out of reach of children and youth is a key factor in keeping them safe. Proper disposal of prescription drugs protects waterways, wildlife and pets as well.
