Rebecca Pitre, a self-described Republican-libertarian candidate in Lamoille-3, has found herself facing criticism and, in one instance, a physical confrontation over five-year-old statements on social media that referred to a Drag Team Story Hour event as “an atrocity” and “child abuse.”
Since they’ve come up as part of her House campaign, Pitre has characterized the comments she posted to Front Porch Forum in 2017 as simply her opinion that a children’s event where people perform in drag should be entertainment for adults, not children.
Following current discussion on the forum of those earlier statements, Pitre posted on her website that her “public disapproval of DQSH” was “in no way a basis for false accusations” concerning her views on “any sect of our society” or her ability to legislate in an “unbiased manner.”
Some of her potential constituents, however, believe language she used to describe the performances were damaging to the LGBTQ community and believe her statement didn’t do enough to assuage their fears that she may not support the rights and interests of gay and gender-nonconforming Vermonters in the Legislature.
Justin Marsh — the Cambridge Conservation Commission chair and board member on the nationwide Drag Queen Story Hour organization who also performs under the drag name Emoji Nightmare — characterized Pitre’s language in no uncertain terms.
“This type of language is extremely harmful and dangerous to the LGBTQ community and is ripped from the pages of the GOP playbook. Painting queer people as child abusers and ‘groomers’ is hurtful and harmful because it uses broad brush strokes to characterize an entire identity,” Marsh said.
Called out
In response to an invitation by residents to meet Pitre posted to Front Porch Forum last month, Cambridge resident and professor of mathematics at Vermont Technical College Rachel Repstad accused the Republican of making homophobic statements in 2017.
“Drag Queen Story Hour is an atrocity that is spreading across the country. Do not be fooled into thinking that this is a healthy or wholesome type of entertainment for children. Confusing children in this way is nothing short of child abuse. These drag queens have a hidden agenda to further their social and political views and they are using children all across our country to do so,” Pitre wrote on Sept. 22 of that year.
The next day she followed up: “Drag Queen theatrics have always been for adult entertainment. Because I find them to be rude, vulgar and a poor example to young children, I am painted as a hater. Drag Queens reading to children in the library? I wish this was just a Saturday Night Live skit. What next,..... pole dance lessons for toddlers [sic]?”
“This kind of baseless accusation and mischaracterization has been lobbed against the LGBTQ+ community for decades,” Repstad wrote. “This is the kind of virulent homophobia that has been used to justify violence against people in the LGBTQ+ community. The words we use matter.”
Pitre responded indirectly on the same platform to suggest that Reptsad’s accusations were “false.”
On Aug. 27, Pitre reported that she was confronted during a campaign meet-and-greet event at the Cambridge transfer station by an angry man who screamed expletives at her over the accusation that she was homophobic. Pitre also said he made negative comments about Christianity and directly connected the incident to the online discussion about her past statements.
At a September meeting of the Cambridge Selectboard concerning potential threats at the town’s polling location on General Election Day, Pitre said she feared for her life and feared the man who yelled at her could have become violent.
Vermont State Police declined to provide an incident report documenting the altercation but confirmed they were “contacted regarding a dispute between two people” at the transfer station that day.
In a statement she posted to her website on Sept. 11, Pitre stood by her past comments about drag queens and called the conversation around her past comments a “distraction.” She declined to answer direct questions concerning her support for the LGBTQ community and how she planned to vote on LGBTQ issues.
In an interview on a WMTV talk show program on Sept. 12, Pitre discussed a meeting she had with Front Porch Forum CEO Michael Wood-Lewis and said that the platform agreed to censor any posts that accused Pitre of being homophobic.
“They can post anything else they want about me, but if your moderator sees something that says I hate that community, would you please not post it, and they agreed,” she said.
In an email, a Front Porch Forum representative said that Pitre’s claim was “not true” and that the social media platform doesn’t “make content moderation decisions based on requests from individual members.”
While the platform discourages “contentious singling out of neighbors,” the representative said “questioning the statements and decisions of public officials and candidates is considered in a different light, as their performance should be open to discussion.”
As for Repstad, Pitre’s response has not ameliorated her original concerns that the language she used five years ago was harmful to the LGBTQ community.
“I invited her to indicate if she had changed her mind about this in the last five years, and she has declined to do so, and that by itself speaks volumes,” she said. “Whether a candidate holds views that are anti-LGBTQ is important to me as a voter.”
Drag drama
As an organization board member and Vermont chapter founder, Marsh intentionally held one of the first Drag Queen Story Hour events at the Varnum Memorial Library, Marsh’s lifelong local book lender.
“I took those negative comments on Cambridge’s (Front Porch Forum) in 2017 and turned them into a fundraising campaign for Outright Vermont — I was serving a board term then — easily raising a couple thousand dollars for queer and trans youth in Vermont. So, I have Rebecca to thank for that,” Marsh said.
Lucy Boyden, a Democrat, faces Pitre in the Lamoille-3 House district race in November. She said the drag queen story hour was “a community event that families could choose to attend to or not. To me, there’s no controversy as this was an event to raise awareness toward the LGBTQ+ community.”
“I’m not here to really comment on Rebecca’s candidacy but it would be helpful to the community to have a clearer picture as to what she stands for, and especially as a candidate. To me, it is important to be transparent and open minded with communities just so they can get the full picture perspective.”
Marsh also once ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Lamoille-3 House seat, which represents Cambridge and Waterville, and has been held by Democrat Lucy Rogers since 2018.
According to Marsh, the Drag Story Hour organization is changing its name to be more inclusive and called the story hours a “joyful event” where a drag performer sings songs, teaches sign language, acts silly — or campy — and brings storybook characters to life in books that are mostly centered on inclusion, identity, acceptance and LGBTQ themes.
Marsh sees the events as educational and entertaining for parents and children alike.
The Varnum hosted Drag Queen Story Hour events through 2019. The library’s former director, Christy Liddy, who resigned in 2021 following attempts to reorganize the library, said that a former library trustee reproached her over holding the events without first informing the library’s board.
Marsh said the Drag Story Hour organization won’t host events at the Varnum even if asked while the town and library “work out their issues.”
But Marsh has also seen plenty of controversy with the organization aside from Pitre’s comments. Earlier this year, a story planned at the Whiting Library in Chester prompted anger from some residents, so library’s trustees “paused” the event before a local restaurant offered to host it instead, according to the Chester Telegraph.
The library’s director and all the trustees resigned shortly afterwards.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier also faced a tidal wave of anger after a popular conservative commentator’s Facebook page brought attention to a Drag Queen Story Hour hosted there in 2019, according to VTDigger.
The South Burlington Public Library is holding a Drag Queen Story Hour on Sept. 24.
Attacks against drag queen events involving children across the country have faced targeted harassment and opposition from conservative activists nationwide, while transphobic legislation and “Don’t Say Gay” laws in states like Florida are increasing.
Increased anxiety around the vulnerability of the U.S. Supreme Court’s gay rights precedent has grown out of Justice Clarence Thomas’ assertion earlier this year that the same interpretation of the Constitution that allowed for the overturning of the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling could also be used to dismantle protections established in Obergefell v. Hodges, which led to gay marriage rights around the country. Others fear rights concerning interracial marriage, contraception and consensual sexual acts could also be eroded.
Pitre, who has worked to cultivate an image of an “extremely ordinary” person who likes to make kombucha and train horses, urged potential voters to focus on her positions on other issues in her recent statement.
On her website and in letters to the editor, Pitre opposes raising taxes as part of the state’s attempt to discourage fossil fuel use. She would oppose any legislation that “weakens family bonds” and a family’s rights to make choices around education, “moral training” and health care — she expressed hesitancy around the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a letter to the editor in the News & Citizen in 2021.
She supports increased funding for police, protecting qualified immunity for officers and community-based efforts to combat suicide and addiction issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.