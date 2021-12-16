Students may get a robust mathematics education throughout their years in public school but it’s invariably a case of addition, not subtraction, for the people crafting the budgets each year.

Lamoille South school district officials this week received their first glance at the proposed 2022-23 operating budget, and it comes with a roughly $1.1 million increase over the current one.

The $34 million budget covers estimated education costs in all three district towns, Elmore, Morristown and Stowe. Despite special votes to let Stowe leave the merged school district, ratified by residents in the other two towns last week, there is no plan currently afoot to create separate budgets, according to superintendent Ryan Heraty.

Operating budgets are always in flux until school boards officially adopt them near the end of January and forward them to voters for Town Meeting Day approval, so the figures could change between now and then. Also, at this early stage the budget doesn’t come attached with any projected tax rates, since the school district is still waiting on data for town wide property values and kid counts.

Some of the major drivers in the estimated spending:

• There will be a little addition and subtraction with teacher staffing, with a two-person reduction in teaching positions between Morristown Elementary School and Peoples Academy Middle School and a two-person increase in kindergarten aides at Morristown Elementary.

• There’s a 6.2 percent increase, or $363,000, in special education spending. This is on top of $345,000 in additional special education federal revenue coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

• Support services are set to increase 4.6 percent, with a nearly 50 percent increase in curriculum and instruction support. Educators all over have emphasized how big a hit the pandemic has had on many students’ progress and prioritize as much extra help as possible.

• Also in the support services category, and related to COVID-19, the food services budget is nearly doubling. A summary of the budget explains there is a transfer of $122,000 to the food service fund to eliminate a pandemic-caused deficit. Ever since the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the district has provided meals for everyone 18 and under, regardless of whether they go to a Lamoille South school, even through the summer.

• Health care premiums are going up 5.5 percent.

The school board will resume budget talks at its next meeting, Dec. 21.

Building plans

With about a half dozen school buildings in three towns all needing some sort of repairs, renovations or expansions, the school district has formed a committee to figure out priorities.

A facilities report was released last spring without much context or discussion, but that didn’t stop residents in the three towns from drawing conclusions from its findings — in particular, Elmore residents were up in arms about possible scenarios in the report that included shutting the one-room schoolhouse, purported to be the last of its kind in the state.

The committee is comprised of school board members Tiffany Donza, Penny Jones and Dave McAllister — one from each town — along with business manager Andy Lundeen and superintendent Heraty.

Donza, the committee’s chair, said the school district will survey the three communities about what they think is needed at the school buildings. The survey will be advertised in the newspaper, posted on social media, and sent directly to people on the district’s mailing list.

Black River Design, which has worked with the district before on facilities needs assessments, will once again help with this go-round, working particularly close with the Morristown and Stowe facilities directors.