Downtown Morrisville is a hive of new homes, with scores of apartments and condos poised to house new residents this summer. Many of them are going to need a place to park.

The selectboard is seeking people to fill a committee tasked with figuring out the town’s parking needs, and it might be a long time coming. The most recent parking study the town conducted was 2008, according to town staff at a selectboard meeting last week.

Parking has been brought up frequently in the past couple of months as the Nepveu family has touted its old Norm’s Furniture Store on the corner of Hutchins and Portland streets as potential for another 19 affordable apartments. But the family wants the town to waive some of its parking requirements to make the idea a reality.

The owners of the building, located at 82 Portland St., currently have their project undergoing development review. The town review board, at its April 27 meeting, raised concerns about the proposed size of the units, which average about 300 square feet. One board member, architect Paul Trudell, said the bathrooms were too small to meet code.

Julie Nepveu disagreed with those size assessments, both at the review board meeting and again at last week’s selectboard meeting, when she insisted “it’s a permitted use to have as many apartments as we can fit.”

She also requested a “reasonable accommodation” under the federal Fair Housing Act.

“This parking waiver is preventing us from providing housing for people who have disabilities, people with psychiatric disabilities, people with physical disabilities, people who are serving people with disabilities,” Nepveu said.

Julie’s sister, Laura, had presented various ideas beyond asking for a zoning waiver, such as adding parking spaces to Hutchins Street or alternating street parking during winter storms.

Winter may officially run from Dec. 21 through March 21, but anyone who’s lived in Vermont knows it traditionally has extended well before and after those dates. The winter parking ban in Morrisville — and several neighboring communities — runs from Nov. 15 through May 15 and prohibits vehicles from parking overnight on town roads or in town lots.

There’s also some difference of opinion when it comes to how much parking is enough these days. On the one hand, as review board member Laura Streets said, more people during the pandemic have switched to working from home.

On the other, board member Susanna Burnham said low-income housing brings less of a demand for parking than would come with a typical apartment complex of the size proposed.

Nepveu agreed with that at last week’s selectboard meeting, saying, with current commuter bus routes, a Morrisville renter can live in town without a car, and renting makes a person less likely to own an automobile.

“We don’t need one parking spot for every apartment we put in,” she said.

Selectboard chair Bob Beeman and board member Jess Graham both said the town supports the development of the Nepveus’ property and tried to quell suggestions that the town was against the family.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say it’s going to be a process because we haven't figured out the parking situation in the downtown and that we’ve admitted that,” Graham said. “That’s why we’re going to start the parking committee.”

Anyone wishing to serve on the committee can send a letter of interest to admin@morristownvt.org.

Other business

Also at last week’s meeting, the board expressed second thoughts about a policy it approved only a month ago, when it decided to limit those serving on “subordinate” boards and commissions to Morristown residents only.

The selectboard had previously gone along with the village trustees — the other body that can fill bodies like the development review board and planning council — which wanted to also restrict board membership to Morristown residents who were registered voters.

The dilemma before town officials now is whether it’s fair to allow current out-of-towners who serve on those subordinate boards to continue to stay on as long as they like but prohibit other non-residents to join in the future.

Graham said there are plenty of people who own businesses or are otherwise invested in the town who would are interested in shaping the town’s future. She suggested amending the policy language to state that if a vacancy comes up and no residents are interested, the selectboard and trustees can cast their nets outside town borders.