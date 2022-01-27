Most things are getting more expensive and that includes the cost of running Morristown.
The proposed $7 million operating budget may be paltry compared to neighboring Stowe, a similarly sized town that costs $14 million to run, but the Morristown figures represent increases across the board.
Operating expenses are up 12.7 percent over the current year, which selectboard chair Bob Beeman said is largely attributable to inflation and the cost of living.
“I have never seen a double-digit increase in the time I’ve been on this board,” Beeman said.
The fire department is the outlier among town departmental budgets, with a relatively modest 2.5 percent increase to roughly $362,000 in spending.
Emergency management services, on the other hand, is up 36.1 percent, partly because of a $137,000 increase in spending and partly because of a drop in projected revenues of $18,000.
There will be some cost relief in the highway department, as the town cut the sand and gravel budget from $140,000 to $100,000.
Outside departmental budgets, the town also has $361,000 worth of special items that will be voted on separately:
• Beefing up equipment funds for the fire and highway departments will add $132,000 to the budget.
• Restoration of the Noyes House museum: $33,000.
• Conservation Commission fund: $33,000.
• A five-year $500,000 bond for paving.
• A 10-year bond of $510,000 for bridge replacements.
Appropriations for the various service agencies were level-funded this year, to the tune of just over $100,000.
Subtraction through additions
The town’s EMS and parks and recreation department got trimmed at the last minute before the town adopted the budget. In a way, though, these cuts are subtraction through additions.
The town will save about $31,000 in EMS spending next year by adding a fifth full-time spot to its roster, but only if the person who becomes the next full-timer is a current part-time member of the crew. If that can happen, the department will eliminate that part-time position, saving money.
EMS chief Bill Mapes said if the department can beef up its full-time roster through attrition, that would lead to overall savings. If not, it might be tough to find someone, since volunteerism is down statewide and the training “pipeline” has all but dried up in recent years.
More savings, about $36,500, could be found by hiring a new recreation director. The town already has that on its to-do list, but instead of a wholly full-time director, the town will seek someone to work “seasonally full-time.” That means the director would have 18 weeks of 40-hour weeks between April and August and work 24 hours a week the rest of the fiscal year. The new hire would still get pro-rated town benefits but would not be able to get onto the town’s health insurance program until they were officially full time.
More fees, please
The town zoning department will raise its fees for new construction and renovations that must be approved by the town, which could make the zoning office self-sufficient.
The new fee schedule eliminates a flat fee but increases the fee amounts per square foot of construction for new residential and commercial structures — or additions and accessories to existing ones. Currently, the zoning office charges a flat fee of $100 for new buildings.
Under the new structure, that goes away. The square-footage fee, though, will quadruple for new residential structures, from 10 cents to 40 cents per square foot, and double for residential add-ons, from 10 cents to 20 cents per square foot.
Square footage commercial fees will double for new construction, from 20 cents to 40 cents.
Zoning administrator Todd Thomas said the schedule will fully fund his office without having to draw from the town budget.
“My office is not an office of necessity,” he said. “You don’t need a new home. You don’t need a new garage. You don’t need a new addition. You don’t necessarily need a new driveway.”
Thomas is opposed to so-called impact fees that other towns charge — one-time surcharges, often four digits, that take into consideration a new property’s impact on municipal utilities and other infrastructure.
Board member Jess Graham suggested that might be something to consider, as she has heard from many in town worried about the rate of development in Morristown, but acknowledged a possible “tipping” point where such fees become onerous.
