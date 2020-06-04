Kate Donnally of Hyde Park is a Democratic candidate to represent Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott in the Vermont House of Representatives.
“As a native Vermonter, social worker, therapist, small business owner, and parent, I have a skill set that allows me to be a true voice and advocate for our community,” she said. “I will ensure that the needs of our community are met, that the gifts of our community are protected, and that all voices, particularly those of our most vulnerable neighbors, are heard.”
Donnally was born and raised in Vermont, and has lived in Boston, Oregon and New York City. She has worked alongside the homeless, served at-risk youth and families, spent a season working and riding at Mount Bachelor in Bend, Ore. and earned a master’s degree in social work from New York University.
“I always knew that I would come back home to Vermont,” she said. “My love for this state and its people runs deep.”
Donnally and her wife, Marianna, moved to Hyde Park over a decade ago. “We bought our house for a love of the view; we built a home here for the love of the people. We care deeply for this community. This is where we are raising our children. This is where we intend to stay.”
Donnally believes that, for this region to thrive, more people need to stay and make it their home. “We must offer the safety, opportunity, and affordability that allow those who are born here and those who have newly arrived to stay and contribute to our future,” she said. “To achieve this, we have to address the costs of property taxes, child care, health care, and housing; expand rural access to postsecondary education like NVU and infrastructure like broadband; and confront the societal, human and financial costs of inequities, untreated trauma and addiction.”
If elected, Donnally would succeed Rep. Matt Hill, who is not running for re-election. He has endorsed Donnally.
Information: katedonnallyvt.com, katedonnallyvt@gmail.com, or 802-777-8148.