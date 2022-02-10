Don McDowell

Age: 63
Day job: Semi-retired from teaching but still under contract with Lamoille South Unified Union working with new teachers as a mentor. Science teacher at Mount Mansfield Winter Academy, and independent small project renovator and carpenter.
Other boards: Chair of the Morrisville Food Co-op, member of the DUMP advisory board, a group interested in maintaining water quality on Lake Memphremagog.
• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?
The three most important issues for Morristown right now include number one, the very large number of apartment- and condominium-style housing units being built in and around the village. Second, implementation of the new town plan is going to be very important as it makes a plan for the next 10 years and what we want for our town. Finally, much attention is being paid to our town government and how it currently operates. Many, many residents are questioning how decisions are being made, and whether board members are being fully transparent with their constituents.
• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
Certainly, new housing is needed in town. It seems an apartment-style housing development is going up on every available lot in or near the village. This is not the historical nature of Morrisville. Up until very recently the vast majority of housing in the village was single family dwellings. These dwellings speak volumes to the history of this town and the townspeople who lived here. It’s great to have a mix of housing and affordable housing is needed, but what should this mix be? I question whether we should be building similar multi-unit structures on every available lot. The selectboard has said on numerous occasions we have plenty of capacity at the wastewater treatment plant for all the new housing. They state the new housing will bring more money to the coffers of the town. However, it’s important to consider the impact of this rapid growth on other public resources, such as the fire and police departments, and especially our schools. The way to build a tax base is through encouraging new businesses as well, not just residential development.
• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?
Well, it is certainly correct that having a town administrator as opposed to a town manager gives the board and especially the board chair more authority in decision making. A few years ago, Stowe moved to a town manager style of government. Their selectboard meetings have been considerably shortened as more decisions are made by the manager, such as hiring and firing. It can also be said that having a manager distances the selectboard from micromanaging much of the town’s business. Having said all that, it’s not clear to me that a manager is needed in Morristown. As long as the selectboard is able to make meaningful and responsible decisions, a town administrator model should work well.
• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?
I do think this is an important issue. I have been attending almost every selectboard meeting for the past two years. I think the board needs to be more transparent with the community and willing to admit that they do not have all the answers all the time. The board needs to make a greater effort in encouraging and eliciting resident input. I also believe it is very important not to have members of the selectboard on multiple town boards such as the development review board, etc. We need less power in town government held by just a few people.
• Do you think that Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments, and do away with the village trustee structure?
This is one of those issues that has been batted around the town and village for years, probably the entire three decades I have owned property and lived in Morristown. It seems the time may be right to revisit this issue again. For example, it makes little sense for the village to be paying taxes to the town for property it owns outside the village only to see a chunk of that money go to the state instead of staying within the community. Although this may not be a lot of money, it is an inefficiency we could do without. Discussions and changes to the proposed town plan by the selectboard require it to go back to the trustees for discussion and vice versa. Again, time consuming inefficiencies. If the town and the village were to merge, I could see many town operations running more smoothly.
