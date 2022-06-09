After 30 years steering the town of Waterville, Don Lynch is hanging up his spurs.

The towns of Waterville and Belvidere both held their belated town meetings Tuesday and both events were held outdoors, where the threat of spreading COVID-19 is considerably lower.

In Waterville, Lynch’s departure marked a big change on a small-town board and a closing chapter for an exemplar of Vermont’s democratic traditions.

Lynch spent a year in the early 1990s as a lister before being elected to the selectboard where he has continued to be elected since.

Rep. Lucy Rogers of Waterville and Sen. Rich Westman of Cambridge were on hand to congratulate Lynch and present him with a general proclamation passed by the Legislature recognizing him for his civic commitment.

“Don has just given so much to this town and, really, it’s public servants like Don who keep our small towns in Vermont moving forward and looking good and being wonderful communities to live in,” Rogers said.

“This is a great town,” Lynch said. “I’ve been on the selectboard with the people that are here for a long time and others before that, and everybody’s interest has always been the value of a town, that’s the biggest thing. There’s a whole pile of people in this town that volunteer for stuff, and it’s just been a lot of fun to do.”

Rep. Lucy Rogers “It’s public servants like Don who keep our small towns in Vermont moving forward and looking good and being wonderful communities to live in.” — Rep. Lucy Rogers, Waterville and Cambridge

He also said it’s good to see new people settling in Waterville who recognize the value of community, and he promised to stay involved in the town in some capacity despite leaving the board.

Carlos Martin, a sheet metal fabricator and part-time farmer who was previously the town constable, was elected to fill the vacancy left by Lynch by voice vote and joins Arthur Tilton and Jay Marsh on the selectboard.

Other business

The meeting, which was held on the lawn between the Waterville Union Church and a small playground, was moderated by Heather Mateja, who led the proceedings with energy and humor, keeping the crowd focused when discussions threatened to lose focus while keeping a convivial tone.

All the items to be considered at the meeting were approved on a voice vote, including the $359,700 budget and a set of non-budgetary expenses.

Donna Barry shouted to the small crowd assembled that the results of an audit showed all town accounts were in order.

A wide-ranging discussion took place around how to spend federal funds the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act, or “COVID money” as Mateja called it, which is set to total over $200,000.

Selectboard members, including the outgoing Lynch, floated the idea that the money could be put toward necessary road improvements, including those mandated by the state to prevent phosphorous from flowing into Lake Champlain and graveling long neglected roads, but invited feedback from the public.

There was some discussion over investing in renewable energy for the town. This sparked a familiar discussion that included negative appraisals of the aesthetic appeal of devices like solar panels but also included several firm advocates for such a project.

Waterville Library trustee Katie Keszey reported that use of the library, which had been kept open this past winter after being closed in winter’s past, remained steady through the season.

With rising heating costs, there was some suggestion from the crowd that keeping the library open would be prohibitively expensive, but others pointed out that the library had grown to become a community center that offered value beyond that of book lending and other services.

Bill Baker, a longtime Lamoille Union High School math teacher who was reelected as lister, reminded those present that Waterville would be conducting a full appraisal of properties for the first time since 2004 this summer.

Rogers also announced for the few who didn’t already know that she would not be running to represent Waterville and Cambridge in the Vermont House for another term. Some members in the crowd expressed their appreciation and pride. Rebecca Pitre, the conservative Republican who characterized herself as a “big traditionalist” to the crowd, introduced her candidacy as well.

+13 Waterville residents gather for town meeting The meeting was held on the lawn between the Waterville Union Church and a small playground.

Belvidere

Belvidere also held its town meeting outside Tuesday morning. Their meeting saw no turnover of any selectboard members or other town officers. The approximately $329,000 municipal budget was approved after the proposed hourly pay of $20 for town officials was adjusted to $17.50, saving the town about $4,000.

Wolcott

Wolcott met Tuesday evening to decide whether they would vote for town officers by Australian ballot instead of at a town meeting in the future. The measure was approved by a 24-12 margin. Other business will continue to be considered in a town meeting format.