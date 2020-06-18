Morristown should have its own dog park by the end of the year.
The select board has approved a dog park on town-owned property near the intersection of Park Street and Copley Avenue in the village.
The park could open as soon as September, says Town Administrator Dan Lindley.
Voting as the board of the Copley Trust, the select board initially approved $17,000 for dog park construction three months ago. Then, at its meeting June 1, the board finalized its approval after a required 90-day waiting period.
“The $17,000 covers the entire cost of the project,” Lindley said.
Construction of a new stormwater system at the park locale should start soon, Lindley said, and if there are no hiccups, the dog park should open by the beginning of September.
Cancellations
• The select board has canceled two summer staples in Morristown to prevent crowds from gathering during the pandemic.
The town’s annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks show have been canceled.
So have at least the early concerts in the music series Wednesday Night Live. Lindley said that there’s a chance Wednesday Night Live could be held after July 15, but not if the coronavirus hits a fresh wave.
“We’re going to keep re-evaluating, but for right now those are suspended,” he said.
Other business
• The board reappointed Kristen Connelly and Richard Sargent to the Morristown Conservation Commission.
• Vermont restaurants are now able to offer indoor dining in a limited capacity, but the Morristown Select Board wants to allow local eateries to have more outdoor seating as well. On June 1, the board voted to use concrete barriers to block off some parking spaces on Lower Main Street so restaurants there can add more outdoor tables.
“We have all the materials we need to do something like that,” Lindley said, and he hopes to have the new seating space available by the middle of the month.
• Lindley said most people were able to make the May 15 property-tax payment on time. Many people were without work because of the pandemic, so the select board voted in May to waive penalties and fees for anyone who couldn’t pay on time. “Not that many people were late,” Lindley said.
He expects the board to take another look at penalties and late fees before the next installment, due Nov. 15.