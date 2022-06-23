Dog kennels at North County Animal League in Morristown have closed after an outbreak of canine distemper virus.
Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs and certain other animals that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal and sometimes the central nervous systems.
“It is very easily protected against by routine vaccinations. The virus is shed for approximately four months after onset of symptoms, during which time the dog can infect other dogs,” according to a notice from the animal shelter, which will not be accepting any animals or visitors until further notice.
“The young dogs that contracted the virus were vaccinated prior to arrival at the shelter and medically cleared for transport, but due to their age were not completely protected at the time of exposure and developed symptoms several days later,” the press release noted.
The shelter is working in collaboration with Cornell School of Veterinary Medicine on quarantine protocols, and regular PCR and antibody testing of all the dogs in its care. Depending on exposure and test results, some dogs will be cleared for adoption while others will need to quarantine for several months at the facility or in medically restricted foster care.
There are ways to help:
• Foster a dog through the quarantine. Very special requirements must be met.
• Adopt a dog that has been medically cleared for adoption.
• Sponsor a dog to help support its long-term care.
