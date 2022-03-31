Take one carrot and call me in the morning?
Well, it’s not quite that simple, but patients at Lamoille Health Partners may soon walk away from doctor visits with a new kind of prescription: a regimen of healthy meals.
A new program rolled out this month by the Morrisville-based federally qualified health center aims to tackle both food insecurity and heart disease.
According to Hannah Ancel, Lamoille Health Partners’ director of community health integration, the grant-funded, four-year pilot program called the Healthy Rural Hometown Initiative will help get food into patients’ homes and bellies.
“What this project is all about is removing barriers and meeting people where they are and providing the resources they need to make changes in their lives, especially around diet,” Ancel said.
The program is the result of a collaboration with Vermont and New Hampshire health care organizations, including the Bi-State Primary Care Association. According to CEO Stuart May, Lamoille Health Partners was the first in either state to get funding for the pilot program.
Anyone with food insecurity issues and who “are at least at risk for cardiovascular disease” can be referred to the program. Ancel said the at-risk qualifier is important because there is a long list of risk factors, from family history to pre-diabetes diagnoses to cigarette smoking.
“There’s quite a range, but it gives us a good definition of who is our target population,” she said. “We’re really trying to improve heart health.”
Ancel said the community health team, stationed both in Morrisville and Stowe, includes registered dieticians who can meet one on one with patients and get them in the mindset of “what does it mean to eat for my heart.”
The program is presented to patients as a menu of sorts, with the first course involving a consultation with a dietician to talk about food and health and how they are linked. That first course also provides help, if needed, with signing up for 3Squares, the program formerly known as food stamps.
The “main course” involves the delivery of actual meals, whether wholly or partially prepared.
The program does that by partnering with organizations that already help feed the local population. Those partners include Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, which provides prepared foods, and Salvation Farms, which will provide patients with a weekly box of produce, come harvest season.
“There’s no sense in us, as a health care provider, doing all of that work,” Ancel said. “We’re building off of our partnerships that have that infrastructure, and all their meals are already heart-healthy.”
Rounding out the menu are offerings that allow patients more agency in taking care of their dietary health. This includes providing access to cooking classes and recipes, and workshops at My Healthy Vermont that address things like high blood pressure management and emotional wellness.
“We are really knitting together a lot of resources to try and address things holistically,” Ancel said.
Full plate
May, in his two years leading Lamoille Health Partners, has repeatedly emphasized the lateral dovetailing of services, where a primary physician can recommend in-house dental or mental health services, or set up a consultation with an in-house nutritionist. The medically tailored meal approach fits right in, he said.
“How can we help you manage that holistic approach to healthier outcomes,” he said.
The medically tailored meal intervention is the apogee for a food-as-medicine approach — imagine it as a pyramid, with the base being federal and state food access programs like 3Squares or WIC (the federal women, infants and children nutrition program), and the higher levels being more treatment-based approaches, from local food access programs through produce vouchers, right up to the individual meal.
Helen Labun, the special projects manager for food access at the Bi-State Primary Care Association, said medically tailored meals have a proven track record at treating illness and preventing costly health problems, like repeated trips to the hospital. She said Vermont has begun to embrace the “food is medicine” approach in a few ways.
For instance, some health care plans — such as Medicare Advantage and, more recently, University of Vermont Medical Center and MVP Health Advantage plans — include it for reimbursement.
Also, the integration of meals, whether fully or partially prepared, into more general food access efforts has become more prevalent during the pandemic. Labun said there is a “vast in-between place” with people who might not need a full medically tailored meal approach but take advantage of services like Meals on Wheels and input from nutritionists.
“It’s not one size fits all,” Ancel added. “Sometimes, giving one person a box of vegetables isn’t going to meet them where they are, because maybe they don’t have a kitchen, or they don’t have cooking equipment, or they don’t know how to cook.”
Labun, who cut her teeth in the agriculture arena before moving to health care, sees a clear thread connecting the two. She points to things like the Vermont Farm to School program that concentrated on “the three Cs” of cafeteria, classroom and community.
“We’ve had really great success in our local partnerships with farms, with other businesses and other organizations, building that supportive healthy context for diet-changing foods,” Labun said. “Beyond whether or not a fresh green bean tastes better than a three-week-old green bean shipped across the country — although it does — there’s also the underlying theme of holistic care, that community connection, that social connection.”
