A Morristown development that recently broke ground on Route 100 near the Stowe town line will result in more houses for people to live in and a large chunk of land for Morristown to keep for itself.
The selectboard Monday voted to accept a conservation easement on a plot of land on the west side of Route 100, in an old corn field between Joe’s Pond and Vanasse roads.
The tract is a little over 40 acres, and Morristown is getting about half of that — 21.17 acres — as part of the conservation subdivision deal. The new town land is located on the back side of the property, furthest from the highway.
Per the contract, the town must keep half of its space undisturbed and publicly accessible — it’s good hunting back there, board chair Bob Beeman noted — and the other half can be lightly developed for public recreation purposes like trails and ballfields.
According to zoning administrator Todd Thomas, property owner John Chen will eventually have six single-family homes on the developed portion of the property. The lots will be different sizes but concentrated solely on Chen’s 20 acres.
For now, two pre-made tiny houses have been placed on the property for Chen and his family to live and work.
Thomas said the town has approved conservation subdivisions before, pointing to a neighborhood currently going up off Bridge Street, behind Fred’s Energy and on the west side of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Thomas told the selectboard this week, when asked about a parking area, said there would be trailhead parking at the end of the cul-de-sacs in the small development, but he doesn’t expect heavy enough use for a parking area. He added the Bridge Street subdivision does have dedicated parking spots.
“Mostly the abutting property owners use these properties,” Thomas said. “They’re not a draw for people outside the area.”
The easement deed for the Joe’s Pond development states the town is responsible for maintenance of the land, such as mitigating any damage caused by nature or humans.
With the rapid and dense development that downtown Morrisville has seen in the past few years, Scott Thompson, a Brooklyn Street resident — whose neighborhood is slated for a zoning change to high-density in proposed bylaw revisions — said he appreciates clusters of houses being built farther afield. Thompson said putting “extra people directly in the community” puts more of a burden on emergency crews.
“I think an approach like that, going a little bit out of central town and school limits would make the community a lot more at ease,” he said.
Skyrocketing prices
Also Monday, the selectboard agreed to purchase fireworks for next summer’s Independence Day celebrations at a significantly inflated price.
According to a letter from East Montpelier-based Northstar Fireworks, the company is raising its minimum buy to $12,500. The town paid $10,000 for July 4th fireworks this past summer — that itself was up $3,400 from the previous years.
Northstar handles fireworks displays for towns and events all over the region — it’s legal to own fireworks in Vermont but illegal to set them off without being certified — but it is short-staffed and raising its rates for towns that are set on having their fireworks displays on July 4th.
“The fireworks industry is experiencing a labor shortage like all other industries,” the company wrote in a letter sent to its “loyal customers,” including Morristown. “We spend years training our technicians and they go through an extensive apprenticeship program. We have an excellent safety rating for this reason.”
July 4th falls on a Tuesday next year, and board member Jess Graham suggested holding the fireworks display on a different day, when it would be cheaper.
“I don’t want to be disrespectful to people who served and all of that, but it’s so much money,” Graham said. She was the lone no vote on agreeing to Northstar’s terms.
Town administrator Eric Dodge said one of the few pieces of advice he received from his predecessor was to never change the date of the fireworks from July 4.
“Because the one time in the 13 years he was here that he had them on the 3rd of July, he almost got ran out of town on a rail,” Dodge said.
