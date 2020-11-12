Lamoille County has a new High Bailiff, Scott Kirkpatrick, an Independent from Johnson who is also the detective for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, beat Stowe teenager and Democrat Simon Rosenbaum for the spot in county-wide voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Kirkpatrick outpolled Rosenbaum, 6,869 to 5,899, to win the election by nearly 1,000 votes.
The obscure position of high bailiff is unique to Vermont. A county official, each high bailiff has one job; arrest the local county sheriff if need be and fill his position until a new one is selected. It’s never been needed in modern times.
Rosenbaum, a 16-year-old high-schooler from Stowe, decided to run for the position earlier this year after seeing that only one person, then-incumbent Claude Ammons Jr., a Republican, was on the ballot. Ammons later dropped out of the race, but Kirkpatrick joined in as an Independent, setting up a two-person race.
Rosenbaum performed well in several towns, despite not yet being old enough to vote himself. He won his hometown by nearly 1,000 votes, taking Stowe 1,911 to 953. He also was the top vote-getter in Elmore, where he received 255 votes to Kirkpatrick’s 245.
And, Rosenbaum did well in Morristown, where he lost a tight race, 1,273 to 1,489.
Along with winning in Morristown, Kirkpatrick also carried the rest of Lamoille County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.